Cowgirl Softball Adds Virginia Tech Transfer
The Cowgirls are looking to make their mark in the transfer portal.
Oklahoma State softball earned its first commitment of this year’s transfer portal, with Virginia Tech transfer Jayden Jones announcing her intentions to come to Stillwater on social media. Jones, the sister of incoming OSU freshman Aubrey Jones, is coming off a solid freshman campaign for the Hokies in 2025.
As a utility, Jones showcased her versatility throughout her 26 appearances. She finished the season with 15 hits, 12 RBIs and four home runs. As a fielder, she also racked up nine putouts and 17 assists with only two errors.
Over the past few years, OSU had seemed to be a lock to make a trip to Oklahoma City in the postseason. However, the Cowgirls’ down season in 2025 ended with a rough postseason outing as well.
After failing to win a game in the Big 12 Tournament again, the Cowgirls were also forced to go on the road for their Regional for the first time since 2018. Much like that 2018 season, the Cowgirls were also unable to make it out of the Regional.
OSU had a strong start in the Fayetteville Regional against Indiana before blowing a late lead against Arkansas. Another strong showing against Indiana kept the Cowgirls alive, but it was all for not.
The Razorbacks poured it on the Cowgirls to end their season and their streak of five straight Women’s College World Series appearances. After the somewhat disappointing season and finish, the Cowgirls saw a slew of their key players enter the transfer portal, with others running out of eligibility.
Scrambling to find some talent for next season to get back on a path to Oklahoma City, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski has had a solid start. While Jones is only one piece of this puzzle, the Cowgirls need to add as much talent as they can in the early stages of the portal window.
Although there is no guarantee that Jones’ commitment or others will be enough to push OSU back to the top of the Big 12, her arrival in Stillwater should bring plenty of optimism to the program as it looks ahead to next season.