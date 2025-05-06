Cowgirl Softball Set to Begin Big 12 Tournament Run
Oklahoma State is set to begin its postseason and is looking to make another memorable run.
The Cowgirls wrapped up their regular season with a 4-1 win against Utah to sweep their final series and enter the Big 12 Tournament on a four-game winning streak. OSU will begin its Big 12 Tournament run on Thursday at 11 a.m. when it faces Arizona State.
The Cowgirls enter the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the conference and the Sun Devils sit at No. 5. In the regular season, OSU won its lone game against Arizona State 4-0 in Tempe in early April.
Coach Kenny Gajewski’s team might not have exhibited the same dominance it has in years past, but OSU will still enter the postseason with a 33-17 record and lofty goals. At 17 losses, OSU had more defeats in the regular season than it did total in any of its past five Women’s College World Series runs.
Despite the general struggles OSU has faced this season, Gajewski and company might be able to find some magic down the stretch and make a sixth-straight trip to Oklahoma City. Of course, Oklahoma City is also the site of the Big 12 Tournament, so the Cowgirls might be able to get a peek at what the future holds.
With Oklahoma and Texas out of the equation, the Cowgirls entered the season as one of the favorites to win the Big 12. Although not everything has gone according to plan, OSU still controls its destiny and simply needs to play at the top of its game to secure a Big 12 title.
Considering the dominance of OU softball over the past several years, it’s impressive that the Cowgirls won the conference tournament in 2022 and might have had an opportunity to do so in 2019.
While there is plenty of reason to doubt the Cowgirls this season, their track record over the past few seasons is enough to believe in postseason success.