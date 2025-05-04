Cowgirl Softball Sweeps Utah to Finish Regular Season Strong
Oklahoma State is heading into the postseason with some momentum.
Over the weekend, OSU softball played its final series of the regular season, sweeping Utah across a three-game stretch in Stillwater. The Cowgirls dominated across the three contests and are looking to make another deep run in the postseason.
OSU began the weekend with its closest battle of the series, beating the Utes 7-4. After Utah scored the first two runs of the game in the fourth inning, the Cowgirls struck back with a three-run outing in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead.
OSU would never trail again as it piled on another four runs in the fifth. Utah tried to bounce back and get back into the game with a couple of runs in the sixth, but it was too little, too late.
OSU wasted no time continuing its success into the second matchup of the weekend, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first in Game 2. The Cowgirls allowed six hits but still finished with a no-runner, securing a 5-0 win and the series.
Despite having the series wrapped up going into Sunday’s game, the Cowgirls still had something to prove as they get ready for the Big 12 Championship. OSU scored in each of the first three innings to carry a 4-0 advantage into the top of the fourth.
The Cowgirls allowed one run in the fifth inning, but it was not enough to do any damage to the result. In what has been a rocky season for the Cowgirls, they left no doubts in their final matchups of the regular season.
After making the Women’s College World Series again last season, the Cowgirls looked poised to compete for a spot in Oklahoma City in 2025. While the road hasn’t always been smooth, Kenny Gajewski’s team is still in a good position with the postseason around the corner.
OSU will begin its Big 12 Championship run later this week as it looks to bolster its status for the NCAA Tournament.