Cowgirls Land Seasoned Veteran Selena Perez from Long Beach State
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls made some recent transfer news when they were able to land Selena Perez, a transfer shortstop from Long Beach State. She signed with the Cowgirls on Monday, bringing a polished glove and a competitive fire that could reshape the infield and help make a push in Oklahoma State's pursuit of a sixth Women’s College World Series berth in seven tries. Coach Kenny Gajewski’s latest portal addition signals a clear intent to elevate an already established program.
Perez makes her way to Stillwater from Chandler, Arizona, where she built a reputation at Vista Grande High School, earning three first-team all-conference nods. She set a school record with 13 home runs and hit .606 as a senior, showing off her next-level talent.
At Long Beach State, she held down the shortstop position, where she started 140 games across three seasons with a .938 career fielding percentage. A season ago, Perez notched 15 runs, five doubles, a triple, and a homer. She may only be a career sub .200 hitter, but the Oklahoma State coaching staff has a way with transforming players' offense. Her defensive consistency, however, has proven to be her bread and butter.
Perez steps into a competitive infield and could challenge Oklahoma State shortstop Megan Bloodworth for some playing time. Bloodworth, who led the Cowgirls with 140 assists last season, sets a high bar, and the job will likely be hers to lose. Perez’s experience at shortstop adds depth and sparks intrigue for fall camp.
With returning talents like Karli Godwin and Rosie Davis, OSU’s infield is poised to be a defensive stronghold in the Big 12 Conference. Perez’s arrival complements other portal additions like Jayden Jones, Melina Wilkison and Kaya Booker, giving Gajewski one of his deepest rosters yet.
Beyond her on-field skills, Perez has proven to be a sparkplug on the field and should fit in nicely with OSU’s winning culture. Her defensive reliability will give the Cowgirls some options in the infield. It should allow the Cowgirls to focus more on their pitching and offensive firepower.
After falling short in the 2025 Fayetteville Regional, the Cowgirls are hungry for a return to Oklahoma City. Perez’s glove-first approach ensures she’ll contribute immediately, but unlocking her offensive potential could elevate her into a star. Her high school numbers show that the untapped power is there, and Stillwater’s hitting-friendly environment might be the spark she needs.
Perez’s impact will hinge on her ability to adapt and compete in a program known for its intensity. Whether she claims the starting role or pushes Bloodworth to new heights, her presence strengthens a squad with championship aspirations.