Cowgirls Land the No. 1 Catcher in the 2027 Class
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are set at catcher this coming season with the return of incoming senior catcher Amanda Hasler, who is coming off a season in which she hit .313 and clubbed 16 home runs. With the catching position locked down, head coach Kenny Gajewski turned his sights to the future and may have found the Cowgirls' catcher of the future.
2027 prep catcher Janie Ann Goldin is not only a solid backstop, but she is also the No. 1 catcher in the 2027 class. She is a next-level talent that doesn't come along that often. Goldin is constantly working to perfect her craft and recently caught up with OK State on SI to talk about her game.
"The aspects of my defensive game, specifically catching, that I believe have evolved the most is my framing and throwing. Over the past year, I have really focused on strengthening my arms and grip in the weight room. By focusing on these areas, my throw downs and framing have really progressed in the last year," said Goldin.
The Cowgirls have long been a powerhouse softball program not only in the Big 12 but nationally as well. For Oklahoma State to land such a talented player like Goldin, the cards had to be laid out perfectly, and overall, the long winning tradition spoke for itself.
"Oklahoma State is a very competitive program with people who want to get better every day. At OSU, i’ll be able to develop while being surrounded by a great culture. The girls and coaching staff are like a family. The environment was just super comfortable to me and felt like a place I'll be able to grow and thrive," Goldin added.
She is a tremendous talent with a unique makeup. She has an athletic ability that can't be taught on the field and is often referred to as a God-given talent. She swings it from the left side of the plate and her potential belongs not at the ceiling but in the stars.
"I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to step into a program with such a rich tradition and culture. I know I'm in great hands with all the coaches, and I am beyond excited to play for such a powerhouse program. The personal goals I have in order to make an impact as a freshman are to step into any position or situation that will help my team succeed," Goldin said.
The name Janie Ann Goldin could likely be mentioned among the greats of Oklahoma State Cowgirl softball in the years to come. She is going to look absolutely 'Gold-in' Cowgirl Orange.