Oklahoma State Softball Star Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State is losing one of its most reliable players to the portal.
On Monday, OSU softball star Tallen Edwards announced that she is entering the transfer portal after three seasons in Stillwater. The Oklahoma native has been a key part of the Cowgirls program since her arrival at OSU and will certainly be missed in Stillwater.
“I want to thank my family for always having my back and never failing to guide me through my journey,” Edwards posted as part of a social media statement. “Your unwavering support through spending money, long road trips, and everything in between has meant the world to me.
“I’d also like to thank my teammates and coaching staff for an amazing three years full of laughter, love and unity. The bonds we’ve created and memories we’ve shared will forever hold a special place in my heart.”
Edwards broke onto the scene for the Cowgirls as a freshman in 2023 and quickly became a fan favorite in Stillwater. With a .328 batting average, Edwards had 57 hits, 26 RBIs, three home runs and scored 40 runs throughout the year.
That season, Edwards made D1Softball’s Freshman All-America team after entering the season as one of the nation’s top recruits. Edwards was also critical to the Cowgirls’ run to the Women’s College World Series.
2024 wasn’t much different in terms of impact for Edwards. She was one of the most important players for OSU on a team that again made a run to Oklahoma City.
She finished the year batting .299 with 47 hits, 30 RBIs and six home runs. Edwards also showcased her skills as a baserunner, stealing nine bases throughout the season.
Edwards is coming off her worst statistical season as a Cowgirl in 2025 as OSU struggled to live up to its high expectations. Her last season in Stillwater saw her bat .282 with 42 hits, 18 RBIs and three home runs.
While she was unable to continue the magic of her freshman season in 2024 and 2025, Edwards’ impact for the Cowgirls was unquestioned throughout her tenure in Stillwater. As she looks to begin a new chapter, there is no doubt she will be a star wherever she lands next.