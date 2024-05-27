OSU Softball: Breaking Down the Cowgirls' WCWS Bracket
Oklahoma State is heading to Oklahoma City for a chance at the national title.
OSU softball took care of business over the weekend, beating Arizona twice in the Super Regional to advance to the Women’s College World Series. After a successful run of games in Stillwater, the Cowgirls have their toughest tests ahead of them.
OSU’s side of the bracket contains Florida, Texas and Stanford. As OSU tries to make its way to the championship series, it will likely have to beat a couple of familiar foes.
A look at OSU’s side of the bracket:
Florida
The Cowgirls’ first game on Thursday night will be against the Gators. To get to the WCWS, Florida needed a win against Baylor in Game 3, narrowly winning 5-3.
Florida had no issues in its Regional, winning all three games. Thursday’s matchup between Florida and OSU will not be the teams’ first battle this season.
OSU won the February game against Florida 3-0, with star pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, allowing only three hits in Gainesville. The Cowgirls also have WCWS history against the Gators, winning 2-0 in their 2022 matchup.
Stanford
As the only team in the Cowgirls’ bracket they have not matched up with this season, Stanford could give them a new challenge. To get to the WCWS, Stanford won back-to-back shutouts against LSU after falling 11-1 in the first game of the Super Regional.
Meanwhile, Stanford had a bit more trouble in the Regional, needing a couple of games against Cal State Fullerton to advance.
Stanford also has a National Player of the Year finalist in pitcher NiJaree Canady.
Texas
The No. 1 team in the country had a bumpy road to Oklahoma City, but the Longhorns made it anyway. After sweeping the Austin Regional, Texas lost to Texas A&M in Game 1 of the Super Regional and needed two one-run wins to advance to the WCWS.
Texas also has a Collegiate Player of the Year finalist with catcher Reese Atwood.
The Cowgirls won the season series against Texas 2-1 in Stillwater. OSU had two shutout wins in the first and third games, while Texas won the middle game 2-1.
With Kilfoyl on the mound, OSU has been a force all season, and to advance to the championship series, her excellence and the continued success of OSU’s batters will be crucial.
