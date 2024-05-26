OSU Softball Sweeps Arizona, Punches Ticket to Women's College World Series
The Cowgirls are Women’s College World Series bound.
Oklahoma State punched its ticket to the Women’s College World Series with a win on Saturday. OSU’s 10-4 win helped it sweep Arizona in the Super Regional and remain undefeated in the NCAA Tournament.
A two-run homer by Tallen Edwards gave OSU an early lead in the top of the first inning. Arizona answered with a run in the bottom of the inning before OSU began to create some separation.
Leading 7-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning, OSU gave up a couple of runs on a two-run homer. Although Arizona looked to get closer, it struggled to get anything after that point.
Jilyen Poullard’s RBI single in the top of the fifth put the Cowgirls up 10-3 before a lightning delay paused the game. Arizona scored a run after the delay in the sixth, but it did not matter.
OSU began the weekend with an 8-0 win against Arizona on Friday. Lexi Kilfoyl continued her stretch of dominance with a five-inning shutout.
Kilfoyl faced 19 batters, allowing only three hits and striking out three batters. Already leading 3-0 after three innings, the Cowgirls piled on another five runs in the fourth inning to help push the game out of reach.
Their sweep of the Wildcats helped the Cowgirls continue their years-long stretch of excellence. OSU advanced to its fifth straight Women’s College World Series, marking the third consecutive season the team has gone undefeated in the Regional and Super Regional.
