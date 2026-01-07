Bedlam Wrestling Showdown: Cowboys vs. Sooners Set to Ignite GIA

The storied Bedlam rivalry reignites on January 11, 2026, as the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Oklahoma Sooners in Stillwater's Gallagher-Iba Arena for their 190th meeting. With Oklahoma State eyeing another Big 12 title defense and Oklahoma looking to play spoiler, this dual promises high-stakes drama amid shifting conference landscapes. The Cowboys, boasting a deep lineup of ranked talent, enter as heavy favorites, but the Sooners' upper-weight standouts could flip key bouts. As of early January, OSU holds a commanding historical edge, winning 149 of 189 previous encounters, but recent seasons have seen tighter scores.

Here, we break down the top five matches that could define this clash, based on current NCAA D1 rankings.

At 174 pounds, No. 13 Alex Facundo (OSU) faces No. 7 Carter Schubert (OU) in a razor-thin matchup. Facundo, a redshirt junior with explosive takedowns and a 8-4 record this season, thrives in scrambles, but Schubert's defensive prowess and counter-attacks make him a threat. The redshirt sophomore Sooner has upset higher seeds before, and a win here could spark an OU surge. Expect bonus points to be scarce in this grind-it-out battle, potentially decided by a late reversal.

Zack Ryder is for real. He MAJORS Jaxon Smith 14-4#AllStarClassic presented by @AthletePS pic.twitter.com/ASWeBb6ftR — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) November 2, 2025

Shifting to 184 pounds, No. 10 Zack Ryder (OSU) collides with No. 11 Brian Soldano (OU), arguably the dual's marquee bout. Ryder, a redshirt freshman phenom, brings raw power and a perfect 8-4 start, but Soldano's senior experience and technical edge—evidenced by his 11-2 record and Big 12 podium finishes—give him the slight nod. Soldano's ability to control ties could neutralize Ryder's aggression, turning this into a tactical chess match. If Ryder secures top position, he might rack up riding time for the edge.

The 197-pound tilt pits No. 8 Cody Merrill (OSU) against No. 9 DJ Parker (OU), blending youth and veteran savvy. Merrill, a redshirt freshman with blistering speed and an 8-1 mark, excels in neutral, but Parker's senior strength and heavyweight-like build make him a pinning machine. With 11 falls this year, Parker could exploit any Cowboy mistake. This one's a toss-up, hinging on who dictates pace early.

Cody Merrill won an exciting match in a Top 12 match at 197. He won 2-1, thanks in large part to a great counter on a roll through late in the 2nd period with a roll through.



Fast forward, the score was 1-0 Merrill to start the 3rd, and rode Merrill all the way to his 1 minute… pic.twitter.com/m95JfFPspd — OState Daily (@Ostate_Daily) December 22, 2025

The opener at 125 pounds pits No. 7 Troy Spratley (OSU) against No. 24 Conrad Hendriksen (OU). Spratley, a junior and 2025 national finalist with explosive attacks and a strong early-season record, sets the tone for the Cowboys. Hendriksen, a redshirt sophomore and three-time Texas high school champion, has shown grit with decision wins in duals, including recent ranked victories. His defensive scrambling could keep it close, but Spratley's pace likely earns bonus points, energizing the home crowd.

The Cowboys should once again dominate the Bedlam wrestling showdown but keep an eye on these swing matches which could add some fire.