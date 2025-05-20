Can the Cowboy RTC Win Big at Final X?
When will the Oklahoma State wrestling program be ready to compete with wrestling powerhouse Penn State? It may not be next season, but the answer to that question may come sooner rather than later. Once again, Penn State and their RTC lead the charge in Final X with seven wrestlers, but Oklahoma State wasn't far behind with five wrestlers in Final X with ties to Oklahoma State or their RTC.
Penn State alum and two time National Champion Roman Bravo-Young joined the Cowboy RTC this season and has been electric on the mat. He rolled through the Senior Pan-Am championships at 57 Kilograms and will represent Mexico this season.
The Pokes may have the most hyped wrestler in the nation taking the mat at 61 Kilograms and the kid is yet to attend his senior prom. 2026 commit Jax Forrest has been the biggest thing in wrestling in the last two months. At just 17 years old, he won the senior Pan-Am and will take on Vito Arujau for a spot on Team USA.
Although Forrest is still young in age, his pedigree speaks for itself. He has logged senior-level wins over U.S. World Team member Seth Gross, Final X champion Nahshon Garrett and senior-level wrestlers Nathan Tomasello, Liam Cronin and Daniel DeShazer. Gross, Garrett and Tomasello are all NCAA champions.
Cowboy RTC Member Joey McKenna will take on Real Woods at Final X in the 65 kg weight class. McKenna is a three-year All-American and was a gold medalist at the 2021 Pan Am Championships. Zahid Valencia will take on Kyle Dake in Final X at 86 kg. The two met earlier in the year with Valencia coming away with the 8-4 victory.
Former Oklahoma State Cowboy and current member of the Cowboy RTC Wyatt Hendrickson will take on Trent Hillger at Final X at 125 kg. Hendrickson has been untouchable this season following a Big 12 Championship, National Championship, Dan Hodge trophy and now Final X finalist, Wyatt is primed to keep the momentum rolling. Hillger is a four-time All-American from Wisconsin who wrestles for the Gopher Wrestling Club.
Final X, the event that determines the US World Championship wrestling team, is scheduled for June 14, 2025. It will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The event will be streamed live on Flowrestling.