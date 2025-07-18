Cowboy Commit Jordyn Raney Dominates 138-Pound Division in Fargo
Oklahoma State commit Jordyn Raney continued to show why he is one of the baddest in the business following his recent 138-pound Junior Boys title at Fargo 2025. With the championship win, Raney became Kentucky’s first-ever champion in the division.
The Union County phenom outlasted fellow Cowboy commit Kellen Wolbert in a 19-14 final, a 32-point spectacle dubbed the match of the night by FloWrestling. Raney’s relentless pace overwhelmed Wolbert, a two-time Wisconsin state champ, in a clash showcasing OSU’s stacked 2026 class. With nine Kentucky state titles already, Raney’s Fargo victory signals a bright future for David Taylor’s Cowboys.
Following his Fargo championship victory, OK State on SI caught up with Raney, who talked about his win, the future and family motivation.
What strategies or mental preparation techniques did you rely on to dominate your matches at the 2025 Fargo Nationals, particularly in achieving technical falls against tough opponents like Valentine Popadiuc and Maximus Brady?
"I just did a bunch of talking with my coaches and my dad, and they just believe in me. So I knew if I just wrestled the way I do and let it fly, then I was gonna do fine. Those are tough competitors, but I knew I could get the job done."
How has your experience as a U17 World Greco-Roman champion shaped your approach to competing in freestyle at Fargo this year?
"I think the training camp and the experience getting ready for worlds really helped. It just helped me see that I can be the best in the world, so just be confident and go wrestle the way I always do, and everything should be fine."
Why did you and your brother Jayden choose to commit to Oklahoma State University, and how do you see this decision impacting your wrestling career moving forward?
"We chose Oklahoma State because we think that’s the best coaching and some of the best teammates in the world. They have an amazing fan base and awesome community. They have supported us ever since the day we committed and helped us grow in the sport. I think they can help us win many world titles in the future, hopefully."
Who has been the most influential figure in your wrestling journey, and how have they helped you reach the level of success you achieved at Fargo in 2025?
"My brother is probably the most influential figure I can say. He’s been to all these tournaments and had done better than me. He’s helped me every step of the way with my recovery, and I can’t thank him enough for everything he has done. He’s been to Fargo twice and had doubled twice, so that’s preparing me for Greco coming up, and hopefully I can be just like him."