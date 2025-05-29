Cowboy Commit Ladarion Lockett Eyeing Third U20 World Team
Oklahoma State commitment Ladarion 'Dee' Lockett is officially finished with high school and now sets his sights on the upcoming U20 World Team Trials. Lockett enters as the early favorite at 74kg and is aiming to secure yet another World Team roster spot. OK State on SI recently caught up with Lockett as he prepares to take on the nation in Geneva, Ohio.
Your senior year is officially over. How were you able to focus on such an important life memory while still having Team trials on your mind?
"It has been hard for me, for sure, with everything going on in my life right now. But at the same time, I have goals and know what I’m reaching for, so I have to stay focused and make sure I’m training and doing the best I can to be ready to make another world team."
You enter the U20 Team Trials as the early favorite in 74. Has that added any extra pressure to your plate?
"There’s no added pressure. I’ve been here before, and I just have to execute the things I’ve been working on and follow my coach's game plan, and I know I’m the best wrestler in the world."
There were some photos floating around of you training with wrestling legend Jordan Burroughs. What was that moment like?
"It was fun training with JB (Burroughs) for two days now. I have learned a lot from someone I’ve always looked up to. Last year, he was an enemy to me, so now it is awesome being able to look up to him and learn from the best in the world. We have a similar style, so it was awesome learning the techniques I do and bettering them to work more efficiently, which is something I’ve been needing for a little while now."
The Cowboy RTC has turned into a who’s-who of wrestling royalty. Who has been helping you prepare most for U20, and who do you like training with the most?
To be honest, there are so many good guys in the room that I switch partners a lot and get pushed by everyone in the room. But I have for sure wrestled with Zahid quite a bit, and going to Pan-Ams and training with him was awesome, and the feel he gives is crazy and has taught me a lot. I also wrestle with Coach Caldwell and DJ Hamiti a lot, and both of their defense is so good it’s super hard for me to score on them, which has been pushing me to create more angles and open up my shots."
What would it mean for you to win Team Trials and do you have any early predictions?
"It will mean a lot to win the trials again. There are not many people who have made three World teams in a row. And to be honest, I have had a little sting in me since I lost last year, so I want that back and want to run around the mat with that flag once again.
"And my prediction is that whoever comes out of that challenge tournament bracket is gonna be in for a tough two matches because I’m not letting this opportunity go to waste, so whoever it is will have to be on their A game to beat me and make a world team. Besides me, I think Landon Robideau will surprise a lot of people and come back and win the challenge tournament, then take out PJ in the best of 3 matches, so watch out for that too. He’s super good."