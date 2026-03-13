Where Does Each Cowboy Wrestler Stand Going Into The NCAA Championships?

The stage is set for the biggest event of the year for Cowboy Wrestling.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships are set to take place March 19-21 in Cleveland, Ohio, and all 10 starting Cowboys have earned their spot, with nine ranking in the top-10 of their weight class.

Oklahoma State is coming off a historic Big 12 Championship, where they earned the second-most points in tournament history with 176, only half a point off their own record. Now with another conference title added to their trophy case, the Pokes will be looking to win their first team national title since 2006.

Here’s a look at where each wrestler stands going into the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

No. 5 Trory Spratley, 125

Spratley is coming into the tournament as the five-seed, after winning his first-ever Big 12 title. The Cowboy has a record of 16-3 this season, and is looking to continue his dominant junior season with a run at a national title.

No. 1 Jax Forrest, 133

Forrest is the highest-ranked Cowboy heading into the NCAA Wrestling Championships, and for good reason. Forrest is undefeated this season at 13-0, and just got done dominating at the Big 12 Tournament, securing a conference title as a true freshman.

Forrest, who was just in high school three months ago, has already proven himself as one of the best wrestlers in the nation, and looks to solidify it come March 19.

No. 2 Sergio Vega, 141

Vega is another Cowboy true freshman who has made some noise this season. Vega is 19-0 and also claimed a Big 12 title in the conference tournament. He has plenty of time to prove himself in collegiate wrestling, but Vega has proven he is ready to be considered one of the best right now.

No. 8 Casey Swiderski, 149

Swiderski is another Cowboy who grabbed his own personal Big 12 Title, but is ready for something more. He is 14-5 this season and is looking to be a solid competitor in the following week for the Cowboys.

No. 5 Landon Robideau, 157

Robideau has a bad taste in his mouth currently, after he was defeated in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament. However, his season is not over, and he enters the NCAA Tournament as the fifth-best in his class. Robideau is 16-2 on the year and will be one of the featured Cowboys to hit the mat.

No. 5 Dee Lockett, 165

Dee Lockett is looking to get back on track. Lockett was ranked second for most of the year, but after a loss against Iowa and in the Big 12 Finals, he has fallen to fifth. Lockett will be looking to prove to the world that he is better than fifth and that he can hang with the best of the best.

No. 8 Alex Facundo, 174

Facundo made the finals of the conference tournament, but left in defeat. He will be looking to fill that void with a better trophy that means more. Facundo is 16-6 on the year and will be a big part of the Cowboys' championship push.

No. 22 Zack Ryder, 184

Ryder might be the lowest-ranked Cowboy heading into the NCAA Tournament, but that is no reason to sleep on the Cowboy. The redshirt freshman is 12-8 on the year and is accomplished enough to make the tournament in his first full season.

No. 7 Cody Merrill, 197

Merill is coming into this tournament with a chip on his shoulder, finishing in third at the Big 12 Tournament. The redshirt freshman has had a solid year at 17-4, and is looking to show the nation he has the skill to make some noise.

No. 7 Konner Doucet, HWT

Finishing the lineup for the Pokes is the heavyweight Doucet. Doucet came face-to-face with one of the best heavyweights in the nation at the Big 12 Finals and kept it close. After a second-place finish in conference, the senior is ready to give it his all in his final chance to wrestle for the orange and black.