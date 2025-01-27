Cowboy Wrestling Improves to 11-0 Following Win Over Iowa State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be glad to finally be out of Iowa following a tough weekend on the mat. The Pokes escaped Friday with a narrow dual victory over No. 5 Northern Iowa and had to quickly turn around to battle Iowa State on Sunday.
For the second straight dual, the Cowboys would need a come from behind performance to escape with the 27-12 win over No. 16 ranked Iowa State. In the span of less than 48 hours, Oklahoma State found themselves trailing heading into to intermission. They once again put all their stock in the second half crew who delivered as usual.
No. 4 ranked Troy Spratley has been the table setter this season for the Cowboys at 125. Over the past few duals Spratley hasn’t looked like himself and dropped a pair of recent matches. He found his footing on Sunday with a 20-10 major decision victory over Ethan Perryman.
Oklahoma State dropped their next four matches at 133, 141,149 and 157. Cameron Amine got the Cowboys back on track with an 11-4 decision at 165. The Pokes wouldn’t lose again.
Dean Hamiti at 174 ended his match early with a 20-4 tech fall over No. 23 MJ Gaitan of Iowa State. With the Hamiti win the Cowboys evened the score at 12-12. Dustin Plott at 184 was up for the challenge with the match on the line.
Plott game the lead back to Oklahoma Stste with an 11-2 major decision over No. 13 Evan Bockman. Luke Surber won an injury forfeit at 197 and all that was left for Oklahoma State to close the door was their closer at the heavyweight division.
Wyatt Hendrickson has been one of the most dangerous wrestlers in the heavyweight division. On Sunday he put his skills on full display. He delivered a 16-0 technical fall win to keep the Cowboys perfect season in tact.
