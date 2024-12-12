Cowboys Head to Norman for Bedlam Wrestling
The Bedlam battle may be finished on the football field for the time being, but the long-time rivalry between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners is alive and well on the wrestling mat. Cowboy head coach David Taylor may have added some fuel to the fire in a recent interview following the match.
Taylor was asked why only one Bedlam dual was on the Cowboys’ schedule this season and he answered in true Oklahoma State fashion. “They (Oklahoma) didn’t want to come back and wrestle here (in Stillwater),” Taylor said followed by momentary silence.
The Pokes have been on a tear this season on the mat. Oklahoma State is currently 4-0 on the season and currently ranked No. 3 in the nation. They have made up some ground on No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa. Taylor has changed the mentality of wrestling in Stillwater and the proof can be found in the current state of the program.
The Cowboys have landed the second ranked 2025 recruiting class. With superstar 2026 recruits Bo Bassett and Jax Forrest hinting that they may join Taylor at Oklahoma State next season, the Cowboys could likely have the top recruiting class in 2026.
But first things first, the Cowboys head into to Norman for a little bit of Bedlam action. The Cowboys take on No. 21 Oklahoma for the first and only Bedlam dual of the season. Both squads enter the dual undefeated this season and the atmosphere should be electric.
The Cowboys highly outgun the Sooners in nearly every weight class and this dual has the potential to get out of hand very quickly. Third ranked Troy Spratley will kick off the match against No. 24 ranked Antonio Lorenzo of Oklahoma. The toughest match on paper for the Cowboys is at 133 pounds. No. 19 Reece Witcraft of OSU battles No. 18 Cleveland Belton of OU.
Oklahoma State is extremely strong from 165 up. No. 6 Cameron Amine (165), No. 3 Dean Hamiti (174), No. 3 Dustin Plott (184), No. 10 Luke Surber (197) and No. 3 Wyatt Hendrickson (285) are beaming to put on a wrestling master class in Norman.
The 2024 Bedlam dual will be broadcast on ESPN+ on Friday, with the match beginning at 7 p.m.
