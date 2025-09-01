Cowboys Land in Top 6 of 2027 Wrestling No. 1 Melvin Miller
Melvin Miller, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2027, has trimmed his list to six elite programs, and the Cowboys of Oklahoma State remain firmly in the mix. The Bishop McCort phenom and two-time Pennsylvania state champion currently holds a staggering 106-4 career record.
He recently announced his top schools via Instagram, and many around the wrestling world weren't shocked to see some of the heavy hitters in the top six. For Cowboy fans, even being in the mix is a plus, as recruiting guru and Cowboy head coach David Taylor is sure to start working his magic once again.
Miller’s top 6 list of Oklahoma State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State and Nebraska reads like a who’s who of wrestling powerhouses. Yet, Stillwater’s faithful have reason to be optimistic. Under Taylor, a Penn State legend turned Cowboy architect, Oklahoma State has been building a recruiting juggernaut.
With commitments from top-tier talents like Ladarion Lockett, Dreshaun Ross, and Miller’s teammate Jax Forrest (Class of 2026), OSU is proving it can hang with the big dogs. Miller, a versatile 157-pounder with the potential to dominate at 165 or even 174, would be a major building block in the Cowboys' pursuit to regain their National Team Champion title from Penn State.
What makes Oklahoma State a serious contender? For one, the program’s resurgence under Taylor’s leadership is undeniable. His technical expertise and relentless recruiting prowess have reinvigorated a fanbase hungry for a return to the top. Miller, known for his explosive style and Fargo freestyle titles at both 16U and Junior levels, aligns perfectly with OSU’s high-octane system. The Cowboys’ recent success in developing versatile wrestlers, coupled with Stillwater’s storied tradition, offers Miller a chance to be the next great Cowboy wrestler to call Stillwater home.
Miller is the younger brother of current 2026 top 2 recruit Bo Bassett. Bassett recently reopened his recruitment following a brief encounter with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Now, all eyes are on Bassett, knowing that a commitment from the oldest brother could cause a domino effect in the family.
This could be the biggest recruitment package deal in the history of the sport, and the Pokes are in the mix. Both Miller and Bassett will get to wrestle a full season at Bishop McCort with teammate and Oklahoma State commit Jax Forrest. Could Forrest be the deciding factor in the end? Only time will tell.
As Miller embarks on official visits, the wrestling world is watching. For Oklahoma State, landing the top-ranked junior could be a game-changer in the hierarchy of NCAA wrestling. Cowboy fans saddle up for this recruiting ride because the Pokes are swinging for the fences.