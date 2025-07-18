Cowboys Stake Their Claim at Fargo as OSU Commits Shine
The 2025 Fargo Nationals became a stage for Oklahoma State’s wrestling resurgence, as four commits—Rocklin Zinkin, Kellen Wolbert, Jordyn Raney, and Dreshaun Ross—combined for three golds and a silver in the Junior Boys Freestyle division. Their performances at the Fargodome gave a preview of the bright future awaiting head coach David Taylor’s 2026 recruiting class, already touted as one of the most powerful in recent NCAA wrestling history. The four-headed monster showcased why Stillwater is poised to reclaim its place atop the college wrestling world.
Rocklin Zinkin, a 120-pound Californian ranked No. 100 in the 2026 class by FloWrestling, set the tone with a commanding run to gold. He closed out the tournament with a 16-8 decision over Tennessee’s Mason Jakob in the final. Zinkin’s ability to dictate the pace of matches could put him on the fast track to being a future cornerstone for OSU’s lower weights.
The 138-pound bracket delivered the match of the tournament. It would turn out to be an all-OSU final between Jordyn Raney and Kellen Wolbert, a 19-14 barnburner that FloWrestling would call "the match of the night." Raney, Kentucky’s first-ever Fargo Junior Boys champion at 138 and the No. 5 overall recruit, piled up points with smooth takedowns and transitions.
Wolbert, ranked No. 36 and a two-time Wisconsin state champ, was able to keep the match close with fast-paced action. Raney’s 10-0 technical fall over Maximus Brady in the semifinals and Wolbert’s 9-6 win over Pennsylvania’s Tyler Dekraker in the quarters got them to the final. Their clash was a preview of the talent and depth Taylor has assembled down in Stillwater.
Dreshaun Ross, the No. 4 recruit and a two-time Iowa state champion, anchored OSU’s dominant run in Fargo at 286 pounds. A dual-sport athlete with Division I football offers, Ross powered through the heavyweight bracket to claim gold. After a shoulder injury sidelined him last season, his return was monumental. His 2023 Fargo 16U titles in freestyle and Greco-Roman hinted at his potential, but this performance solidified his role as a future cornerstone of OSU’s heavyweights. Ross has the perfect frame for a heavyweight division, which has shifted to a more athletic weight class.
These four wrestlers represent the core of Oklahoma State’s 2026 class, which boasts four of FloWrestling’s top six recruits. Their Fargo haul wasn’t just about individual victories; it was a statement piece for the future of Cowboy wrestling. Taylor, an Olympic and NCAA champion himself, has crafted a roster poised to dominate the college landscape as the Pokes look to make up some ground on NCAA wrestling powerhouse Penn State.
After guiding the Cowboys to a top-three NCAA finish in his debut season, these Fargo results signal that Oklahoma State’s resurgence is no fluke. With wrestlers like Zinkin, Raney (2), Wolbert, Forrest and Ross leading the way for the future, the Cowboys are not just rebuilding—they’re reloading for a dynasty.