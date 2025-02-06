Cowboys Turn Attention to 2026 No. 2 Wrestler Jax Forrest
The Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling program has been patiently laying down the building blocks of the future. The recruiting world has been hotter than ever and the Pokes are right in the mix. Just a day ago, Bo Bassett—the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026—made his pick official. The Bishop McCort sensation, with a flawless 110-0 high school record and the 2024 PIAA title to his name, chose Iowa over powerhouse programs like Penn State, Oklahoma State, and Virginia Tech. The wrestling world was already on fire, but Bassett summed it up best himself:“I think this is a dream,” he said with a smile.
The Cowboys may have narrowly missed out on landing Bo Bassett but they are still in the running for the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the 2026 class, Jax Forrest. The rumor mill was heating up and Forrest announced he was officially ready to make his decision.
An Oklahoma wrestling insider dropped a hint that Bassett’s high school teammate, Jax Forrest, might be the next to make headlines. The buzz? Oklahoma State could be his landing spot.
Seth Duckworth hopped on X on Wednesday to drop some major wrestling recruiting news. He shared a Flo Wrestling video where Jax Forrest himself let the world know that the clock is ticking on his college decision.“What’s up guys, Jax Forrest here. Just want to let you know I’m coming to that decision time. My top four schools are Iowa, Oklahoma State, Penn State, and Ohio State, and I will be committing Thursday on FRL.”Yeah, it’s getting real.
Duckworth added some next-level intel, revealing that wrestling legend David Taylor was spotted in Forrest’s high school this week. Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor was present in the flesh at the nation’s No. 2 ranked wrestler territory, the Bishop McCort High School. And if that wasn’t enough to stir the pot, Taylor has some solid ties to Dee Lockett and JJ McComas—names that have been linked to Oklahoma State for a hot minute now.
The Cowboys have the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation and all eyes will be glued to Forrest’s announcement. If Forrest joins David Taylor and the Cowboys in Stillwater, then the wrestling power struggle could be leaning towards the Pokes.
