Dean Hamiti Jr.: 'OSU is the Best Place in the Country for Wrestling'
There may not be two people more famous in Oklahoma sports right now than Oklahoma State Cowboy National Champions Dean Hamiti Jr. and Wyatt Hendrickson. The stars aligned on this week and OK State on SI had the opportunity to throw a few questions Hamiti's way.
Hamiti had an impressive run this season for the Pokes. He upset No. 2 Levi Haines of Penn State and No. 1 Keegan O'Toole of Missouri to claim the 2025 NCAA Championship at 174 pounds. He wrapped up the season with an overall record of 27-1 and he later named a NWCA Scholar All-American. He closed out his collegiate career as a four-time All-American with a record of 108-15.
Nationals was intense. What were your emotions knowing you were the first National Champion of the day for the Cowboys?
"After I won It was kind of surreal. I was feeling a ton of different emotions at one time, the adrenaline of the match kind of made me go a little blank for a little bit, but after sitting down and relaxing, I was just grateful to be a part of this program and to be a part of OSU history."
You were a transfer guy who wrestled at a high level your entire career. What was different about your season at OSU compared to others?
"I think that I made a ton of changes in my year here, mindset-wise, wrestling-wise and lifestyle-wise. I was way more relaxed and having much more fun than I ever have, and it helped to accomplish the goal I had. "
Your weight class was recently listed as the toughest in the tournament. Does it make the win any sweeter knowing what it took to win the division?
"I think that as a competitor, you want to wrestle the toughest guys and be able to beat them, so I knew that this weight had a lot of awesome competitors that would challenge me, and it made me better in the end. "
What was a deciding factor in you staying around with the Cowboys for the next 4 years?
"I think that OSU is the best place in the country for wrestling, everyone here is super supportive, and I love everything about it. Being able to stay here and accomplish the rest of my goals is something that is very special to me."
Everyone is dying to know, what is the meaning behind the 'phone call' celebration you started using this season?
"That was just something I did at the Iowa State dual this year, and the fans seemed to like it, I had a couple people asking me to do it again after duals so I felt like that was a good time to do it (following the Penn State victory)."