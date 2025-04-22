Dustin Plott: 'I'm Another Brick in the Wall for OSU Wrestling'
Oklahoma State's Dustin Plott may be one of the most content athletes in all of sports. Plott mentioned that he is just another wrestler in a long line of Oklahoma State Cowboy legends... but I beg to differ.
Plott wrapped up his Oklahoma State Cowboy career with an overall record of 114-29 and included 58 bonus-point victories. His win total ranks in the top 25 in program history and his 19 technical falls rank him eighth all-time. His 143 career matches as a Poke also rank among the top 15 all-time. Plott is just the 16th four-time All-American in program history and the 12th to record four finishes in the top six. He is also a two-time Big 12 Champion and four-time conference finalist.
It is fair to say that Dustin Plott is more than just another piece to Oklahoma State's historic puzzle. And if Plott couldn't get any more impressive, he recently won the greatest trophy of them all when he married his long-time sweetheart. The wedding may not have taken place at Braum's, but the couple will have to settle for ice cream later. Plott recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his stellar wrestling career for the Cowboys.
The year was special, but what you did in your career was next level. How were you able to maintain such a high level of wrestling for such a long period of time?
"I would say the biggest factor in maintaining a high level for me was consistency. Being consistent with workouts, effort, and most importantly in my daily life is what I what believe helped me the most. Living by faith and doing the small things right consistently."
You will go down as one of the most decorated wrestlers in OSU history. Has the reality of your accomplishments set in yet?
"I don't consider myself one of the most decorated wrestlers in OSU history, but I really appreciate the compliment and am very grateful for my experiences at Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State wrestling has such a great history that just being a small part of it brings me joy. I am grateful to be 'another brick in the wall' of college sports' greatest dynasty!"
Wrestling really exploded to the forefront this season. What was it like being a part of an Oklahoma State program that burst into the spotlight?
"These past couple years have been great! To see the support for wrestling, especially in the Stillwater area grow throughout my collegiate career will be an unforgettable experience."
What is next for Dustin Plott and is an Olympic push in your future?
"I plan on continuing to compete as long as I have the love for the sport and competition. Looking forward to being apart of the Cowboy RTC and chasing World and Olympic titles."