Heavyweight Konner Doucet: 'Pressure is a Privilege at Oklahoma State'
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will have to look to rebuild the heavyweight division following the championship season put together by All-American, National Champion and Hodge Trophy winner Wyatt Hendrickson. The Pokes won't have to look far for the next 285'er in Stillwater as they hand the wrestling reigns to Cowboy veteran Konner Doucet.
Doucet started at heavyweight during the 2023-24 season and finished with an overall record of 21-11. He qualified for his second straight NCAA Championships, where he won a pair of matches in the tournament. He wrestled sparingly this season with the addition of Hendrickson through the portal. The division belongs to him, and Doucet recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about the approaching season.
You had front-row seats to a special season at heavyweight, what was it like watching Wyatt’s run through the NCAAs?
"It was awesome to see Wyatt’s success this year and to see all the hours and work we put in pay off for him. I couldn’t be more happy for him!"
You have been around for the program for both John Smith and David Taylor, how special has been to learn from such a legend and then the most popular guy in wrestling?
"I have been blessed to be around some of the best coaches in the world, and I just try to soak up as much knowledge and skills as I can."
The Cowboys are loading up this season with tremendous incoming freshmen and transfer portal guys, do you feel like you need to take on more of a leadership role this coming season considering you are a seasoned vet on the squad?
"I think it’s always important to have leaders and people to step into those roles. We have a talented group of guys, and I want to do whatever I can to make sure we are all in the best position to reach our goals!"
Do you feel any added pressure taking over the reigns of 285 following the 2024-25 season and what are your goals for the upcoming season?
"Coach Smith used to always tell us a quote that I really like: 'Pressure is a privilege,' and I think that holds true here. I am excited and ready to be back out there representing the Cowboys and fighting for a national title!"
Of all the coaches at Oklahoma State, who do you think would be the toughest match on the mat and why?
"I think it would be a pretty tough out with any of our coaches, and I think that just shows what type of staff and team we have. They all want to see us succeed, and I am very lucky to have them in my corner."