How the Five-Date Rule Could Unleash OSU Wrestler Jax Forrest

In a bold move Oklahoma State has welcomed 2026 commit Jax Forrest to campus early, allowing the blue-chip prospect to join the Cowboys mid-season. The U23 World Champion and high school phenom from Bishop McCort Catholic in Pennsylvania officially enrolled on Tuesday, just days before the team's grueling Big 12 slate intensifies.

Jax Forrest is the 61kg U23 World Champion! 🇺🇸

Forrest, widely regarded as the top recruit in the Class of 2026, brings a resume that rivals many established collegians. At just 18, he's a four-time PowerAde champion, a U17 World silver medalist, and the 2025 U.S. Open winner in freestyle at 61 kg (approximately 134 pounds).

The key to Forrest's early integration lies in NCAA redshirt rules, which allow true freshmen to compete in up to five dates of competition without forfeiting their redshirt year. This provision, clarified in recent NCAA updates, enables athletes to gain valuable varsity experience while maintaining four full seasons of eligibility ahead. For Oklahoma State, currently ranked No. 5 with an 8-1 dual record, this means Forrest can dip into the lineup selectively during the 2025-26 season's second half, bolstering depth at lightweight without rushing his acclimation to Division I intensity.

David Taylor says Jax Forrest is enrolled and will use his 5 dates 🤠



Video from @MarshallScottOK pic.twitter.com/SDYwcQFpyT — notawrestler (@notawrestler_x) January 7, 2026

This strategic use of Forrest's five dates could reshape Oklahoma State's push for a Big 12 title and NCAA podium spots. With the season past its midway point the remaining schedule offers prime opportunities. Ideal events for Forrest might include:

January 25 vs. Utah Valley – Stillwater, Okla. (ESPN+, 2 p.m.)

An ideal low-pressure debut in Gallagher-Iba Arena against a solid but manageable Big 12 opponent. Utah Valley's lightweights are competitive yet rarely elite, giving Forrest a chance to ease into folkstyle pacing and secure bonus points in front of supportive Cowboy fans.

January 30 vs. Northern Iowa – Stillwater, Okla. (ESPN+, 7 p.m.)

Staying home, this matchup against a consistently tough non-Power 5 program (often top-15) tests Forrest's scrambling and defense. Northern Iowa's gritty style mirrors high-level prep foes, offering valuable reps without the intensity of a top-5 showdown.

February 1 vs. Iowa State – Stillwater, Okla. (ESPN+, 2 p.m.)

A quick turnaround in a packed home weekend against a strong Big 12 rival who is typically ranked in the top ten. The Cyclones' depth at the lower weight classes provide a step-up in competition, pushing Forrest's attack rate in an electric atmosphere while contributing to team momentum.

February 6 vs. Little Rock – Stillwater, Okla. (ESPN+, 7 p.m.)

Another home dual against an emerging program with solid but winnable lightweights. This slots in as a confidence booster mid-stretch, allowing Forrest to focus on technique refinement and bonus-point potential before the schedule's toughest test.

February 22 vs. Iowa – Stillwater, Okla. (ESPN2, 2 p.m.)

The high-stakes capstone: Hosting the perennial powerhouse Hawkeyes in the regular-season finale. Iowa's elite lower weight classes offer national-level exposure on linear TV, letting Forrest end his limited slate with priceless experience in OSU's historic rivalry—perfect for previewing his full-impact future.

This fully home-based plan leverages Gallagher-Iba's energy for all five appearances, reduces fatigue for a midseason enrollee, and escalates difficulty thoughtfully (from winnable to elite). Let's face the facts... Forrest is an elite wrestler who is destined for great things in Stillwater. Give the people what they want.