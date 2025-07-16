Jax Forrest Dominates: A Star is Born in Cowboy Country
In the electric haze of one of the biggest wrestling tournaments of the year in Fargo, 2026 Oklahoma State commit Jax Forrest was on the brink of making history. Forrest etched his name into the annals of American wrestling history following his victory over world No. 1 Vito Arujau in the Final X finals at 61kg.
Forrest delivered a performance that was equal parts grit, guile, and raw talent, securing his spot on the USA Wrestling Team, which is ready to take on the world. The packed arena in Fargo buzzed with anticipation, but no one could have predicted the masterclass this young phenom would unleash.
The first match in the best-of-three series between the two gladiators was a tactical high-energy affair, ending with Forrest securing a dramatic 4-2 victory over Arujau. The win gave Forrest an early 1-0 series lead. His ability to escape takedowns and counter with his own was crucial in delivering the win for Forrest.
The second match didn't resemble the first dogfight from the two wrestlers. Forrest controlled the second match from start to finish, in which he showcased superior pace and scrambling ability, all while searching to score whenever he was given the chance.
In the final minute while leading 5-2, Forrest was able to avoid Arujau's desperate attacks. With two seconds left on the clock, Forrest countered an Arujau shot, spinning behind for a takedown. The match ended with Forrest running back to the center of the mat, leaving no doubt about his dominance.
Forrest has drawn comparisons to wrestling legend Kyle Snyder, but the Bishop McCort senior is starting to pave his own path. Off the mat, he is a soft-spoken kid who won't turn down a bowl of ice cream. On the mat, he is a predator. With Worlds looming, Forrest isn't just a qualifier... he's a medal contender.
American wrestling has a new star, and his name is Jax Forrest.