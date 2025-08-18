John Smith Lends His Legacy to OSU's Cowgirl Wrestlers
He's back... The single phrase sent shockwaves through the Oklahoma State wrestling community this past week. John Smith, the Cowboy kingpin who forged an empire on the men's mats, has saddled up once more, this time as a volunteer assistant coach for the OSU Cowgirl Wrestling Club. The announcement signals not just a return for the icon but a seismic shift for women's wrestling in Stillwater.
The Pokes wrestling program has been primarily centered around the men's program, but a recent surge on the women's side of the mat has things heading in the right direction. Cowgirl head coach Izzak Olejnik has started the foundation for something special in Stillwater, and with the addition of Smith to the wrestling room, Oklahoma State Cowgirl wrestling may be more than a club sport moving forward.
Smith's resume reads like a wrestling scripture. He has two NCAA titles as an Oklahoma State grappler in the 1980s, with a staggering 154-7-2 record, four World Championship golds, back-to-back Olympic triumphs in 1988 and 1992.
As head coach of the Cowboys from 1992 to his retirement just over a year ago, he amassed five NCAA team crowns, 33 individual national champs, and 490 dual victories. It was a coaching stretch that formed a dynasty that turned orange and black into synonyms for excellence.
Yet, at 60, Smith isn't content to ride off into the sunset. "Wrestling is my lifeblood," he once said in a post-retirement reflection, hinting at unfinished business. Now, he's channeling that fire into the Cowgirls, a growing club searching for its moment in the spotlight.
Coach Izzak Olejnik is a former OSU All-American who placed seventh at NCAAs in his lone season under Smith. While not yet a full varsity squad, the club competes in open tournaments and against emerging collegiate programs, many of which are sanctioned sports at their respective college.
Women's wrestling has surged nationwide, with over 100 colleges adding teams in the last decade, fueled by Title IX momentum and Olympic visibility. At Oklahoma State, where the men's program boasts 34 national titles, the Cowgirls aim to carve their own legacy, and Smith's arrival could be the catalyst.
The impact of the announcement was immediate and profound. Recruits eyeing the Cowgirl program now have a direct line to greatness, potentially elevating the club toward varsity status. In a landscape where programs like Iowa and North Central dominate, Smith's pedigree could draw top talent. As women's wrestling eyes full NCAA championship status by 2026, this move positions O-State at the forefront.
For Smith, it's a full-circle moment: from Del City kid to global legend, now nurturing the next generation. In Stillwater, the mats just got a lot more legendary. The Cowgirls aren't just wrestling—they're building an empire.