OSU Star Parsa Fallah Announces Unfortunate Injury Update

Oklahoma State suffered its biggest loss of the season in one of its only conference wins.

On Tuesday night, OSU beat West Virginia in overtime to snap a losing streak and try to build some momentum for the rest of the season. However, the biggest storyline had nothing to do with the result.

Instead, the Cowboys’ celebration quickly turned to despair as big man Parsa Fallah landed awkwardly in the final seconds of the win and had to be helped off the floor. On Wednesday, Fallah confirmed in an Instagram post that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

“I didn’t know last night would be the last time I’d step on that floor this season,” Fallah wrote in his post. “If I did, I would’ve stayed a little longer… listened to the crowd a little louder… played every second like it would never happen again.

“When I went down, I wasn’t crying because of the pain. I was crying because I knew it might’ve been the last time I played on that court.”

Following Tuesday’s win, Fallah, visibly shaken up, addressed the media and thanked OSU and its fans for everything they meant to him during the season. While it was still unknown at that point what Fallah’s official diagnosis was, it was apparent that Fallah may have played his final game of the year.

Throughout the season, Fallah had been the Cowboys’ best and most consistent player while playing the best basketball of his college career. This season, Fallah averaged 14.7 points, six rebounds and 1.2 steals, playing in all but two games.

In his final game against West Virginia, Fallah was instrumental in getting a win for OSU, tallying 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. This season, Fallah tied his career high with a 59.8% mark from the field and had easily the best outside shooting year of his career, nailing 40% of his threes on over one attempt per game.

While Fallah won’t get to play for the Cowboys again, it’s clear that his impact on the program and OSU’s impact on him won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Fallah ended his post with one last heartfelt message to OSU.

“Oklahoma State changed my life.

Stillwater changed my life.

I don’t know what the future holds.

But I know this:

I love you, Oklahoma State.

I love you, Stillwater.

Always a Cowboy

22 out 🧡”