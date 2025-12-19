Landon Robideau is Rising and the Cowboy Freshman is Dominating Early

A new era of Oklahoma State wrestling is unfolding under Olympic gold medalist and second year Cowboy head coach David Taylor, and few embody that excitement more than true freshman Landon Robideau at 157 pounds. The former Minnesota standout, who dominated high school with a national record 605 takedowns in a season and a 188-match winning streak, has wasted no time translating his success to the collegiate mat.

Robideau's journey to Oklahoma State began with an initial commitment to Minnesota, but everything changed when Taylor took the reins. The young superstar recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his fast track to the top.

Landon Robideau (Oklahoma State) takes out No. 4 Daniel Cardenas (Stanford) 11-2 in his Cowboy debut — huge statement at 157 🔥



Another top-5 wrestler goes down 👀 pic.twitter.com/7x8Q7Um9aq — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) November 8, 2025

“What ultimately made me decide to join the Cowboys was the coaching staff and their mentality, along with the bond the guys had on the team. Training under Coach Taylor has been amazing, it’s been really hard but what I need to get to that next level,” said Robideau.

That intensity has paid off early. Robideau burst onto the scene with a statement win in his collegiate debut, major-decisioning Stanford's No. 4-ranked Daniel Cardenas 11-2.“Yeah I think I have used my aggressive style and high-pace offense the same as I did in high school. I just try to go out there and score as many points as I possible can, while making it as entertaining as possible for the fans.”

No. 5 Landon Robideau (OKST) continues taking names at 157! He beats No. 4 Jackson Arrington (NCST) 7-2! pic.twitter.com/lCFaR8nIDi — The Barn Session - Wrestling Podcast (@TheBarnSession) November 16, 2025

Robideau is part of a loaded freshman class that's already turning heads, sharing the practice room with talents like Sergio Vega, LaDarion Lockett, Ronnie Ramirez, and many other future Cowboy stars.

“I mean the dynamic in the room is awesome with all the new freshmen we have on the team with me, Serg, Dee, Ron, Muncy, Kody, and Zach. I know we all have the goal of being team and individual National Champs and when you have guys like that it’s a really competitive and exciting room. My personal goals are NCAA team and individual champ and to be a Hodge trophy winner," he added.

With early-season dominance pushing him to the top spot in some 157-pound polls, Robideau remains unfazed by the hype.

“Yeah I mean, I don’t think those ranking really matter in general. It’s cool people think I’m that good already into my freshman year, but for me I already knew I was at that level and I honestly just love wrestling and don’t care what I’m ranked, I just want to be able to face the best guys and I think that helps me stay hungry.”

As the Cowboys push toward Big 12 and NCAA glory, Robideau's relentless style and grounded mindset make him a cornerstone of Taylor's rebuilding project and Stilly Boys are showing they ready for their moment at the top of the mountain.