No. 3 Oklahoma State Set to Take on No. 5 NC State
Almost a year ago to the day, the Oklahoma State Cowboys pulled an upset victory over highly ranked NC State by a score of 22-12. That was the pre-David Taylor era for the Cowboys and this season the roles are reversed heading into Sunday’s duel against the Wolfpack.
NC State enters the match a perfect 6-0 on the season and are currently ranked fifth in the nation. Despite the solid season start for the Wolfpack, the Cowboys have been that much better.
Oklahoma State enters Sunday with a perfect 7-0 record on the season. The Cowboys have ran through their conference schedule to the tune of a 5-0 start. The 7-0 start has been overshadowed by just how dominate the Pokes have been. They have been ranked third in the nation all season long and have slowly been making up ground on No. 2 Iowa.
The first true test for the Cowboys will be on Sunday against the Wolfpack and a pair of matches are shaping up to be two of the best in all of college wrestling.
Oklahoma State may have one of the best lead-off hitters in all of college wrestling. Troy Spratley is currently ranked No. 2 in the 125-pound division and has been the table setter all season long for the Pokes. He takes on NC State freshman Vincent Robinson who is ranked 16th in the division. Don’t exactly expect an upset on Sunday, Spratley wins big.
If Spratley is the guy to set the table for the Cowboys, Wyatt Hendrickson is patiently waiting to clean up at the end and of the night. Hendrickson set out the duel against Air Force and returns this week ready to make a statement. He is ranked third in the nation and will face a test this week when he takes on NC State’s fifth ranked Isaac Trumble. Hendrickson has been dominant this season and Sunday won’t be any different.
