No. 5 Cowboys Crush No. 17 West Virginia 34-3 in Morgantown

In a dual with some heavy Big 12 implications, the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys left No. 17 West Virginia in the dust. The Oklahoma State Cowboys unleashed a 34-3 demolition, claiming nine of 10 bouts and stacking bonus points like hay bales on the plains of Stillwater. The Pokes, now 7-1 overall and a perfect 3-0 in league play, reminded everyone why Stillwater's wrestling room is the gold standard, and they are a relentless machine grinding out dominance one takedown at a time.

The match of the dual took place at 125 pounds with a highly anticipated clash: eighth-ranked Troy Spratley facing seventh-ranked Jett Strickenberger. Spratley, hungry for revenge after Strickenberger stunned him in last season's dual in Stillwater and again at the Big 12 Championships, came out firing. The Tulsa product scored an early takedown, added a reversal in the second period, and controlled the ride time for a 6-2 decision. Spratley improved to 5-2 on the year, turning the page on that bitter rivalry history.

125 | THE Spark Plug gets his get back 🔥



No. 8 Spratley dec. No. 7 Strickenberger, 6-2#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/oTQjCEMjRP — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) December 14, 2025

West Virginia grabbed their lone win at 133, where 19th-ranked freshman Gunner Andrick edged Ronnie Ramirez 4-2 on a late takedown. Ramirez hung tough, but the Mountaineers' brief spark fizzled fast.

From 141 on, it was all Pokes. Second-ranked Sergio Vega stayed perfect at 7-0, dismantling Jordan Titus 5-1 with textbook escapes and control. At 149, 17th-ranked Casey Swiderski, the Oklahoma native, powered to an 8-4 win over TJ Langley behind two explosive first-period takedowns.

Bonus points rained down starting at 157, where second-ranked true freshman Landon Robideau overwhelmed Cole Evans for a 20-5 tech fall in under six minutes – his sixth bonus victory as he moved to 7-0. LaDarion Lockett, another undefeated true freshman at 165 and ranked second, ground out a 5-2 decision over Shawn Taylor with relentless chain wrestling, improving to 7-0.

U17 World Champion🥇/#2 Dee LOCKETT (OSU) 🤠just keeps on winning‼️😤



The elite freshman improves to 7-0 on the season, beating Taylor by 5-2 DEC. Lockett even hit an old school switch 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/btrw45Cado — GlobalWrestOrder (@GlobalWresOrder) December 14, 2025

The middleweights kept the momentum roaring. Fourteenth-ranked Alex Facundo tech-falled Leo Contino 20-5, marking his third tech in the last four duals. Tenth-ranked Zack Ryder squeaked past 21st-ranked Ian Bush 2-1 in a defensive battle that had traveling Cowboy fans on their feet. Seventh-ranked Cody Merrill mirrored that drama at 197, nipping 22nd-ranked Rune Lawrence 2-1 for another ranked notch on the belt.

Heavyweight seventh-ranked Konner Doucet capped the rout, flattening Wilson Spires in 1:47 for the fall – his fourth career pin.

For Oklahoma State, this road mauling validates their national contender status. With March looming, the Pokes look locked and loaded. Next: a tough road test on December 21st against the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. The Pokes took down Nebraska by a score of 33-6 earlier in the season during National Duals.