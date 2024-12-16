Oklahoma State Cowgirls Wrestling Program Gaining Momentum
Cowboy nation is very familiar with what the Oklahoma State wrestling program is doing this season. They have blazed a trail to one of their best starts in recent years, and the Pokes have shown no signs of slowing down. O-State has climbed the rankings and is well on pace to possibly compete for an NCAA National Championship this season.
With coach David Taylor leading a fierce group of wrestlers in 2024-25, we must not forget that the ladies of Oklahoma State know how to wrestle also. Women’s wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation, and it is slowly growing at Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls’ wrestling team was formed in 2022, and it gained official OSU club sport status in the fall of 2023.
With the end goal of becoming an official OSU sport, the Cowgirls have gained club status and some duals under their belt. One thing is for certain, women’s wrestling is gaining traction at OSU.
The Cowboy Wrestling Club lets the Cowgirls practice free of charge at its training center and has paid for their USA Wrestling memberships. The Cowboy coaching staff often stops in to give pointers to the ladies from time to time.
Title IX requires universities to have the same number of athletics programs for men and women, so the introduction of a women’s program would mean the addition of another men’s sport. The women’s program would also need an endowment.
Head coach Izzak Olejnik and assistant coach Gary Traub lead the Cowgirls this season. They have landed some big-name recruits early on in the infancy of the program despite not being able to offer scholarships. With the success of the program that is likely to change in the future.
Oklahoma State Cowgirl wrestler Miyah Smith recently logged a win by pin in the first round of the North Central Open. Fellow teammate Kaiulani Garcia is another up and comer who was coached by former OSU Cowboy and UFC legend Daniel Cormier.
Keep an eye on the Cowgirls wrestling program moving forward. They are ready to make some waves in the sport.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.