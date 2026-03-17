Oklahoma State's NIT Draw Could Lead to Deep Run

Oklahoma State could be one of the most interesting teams in the postseason.

On Tuesday, OSU will play in Stillwater with its season on the line against Davidson. Of course, every game from here on out will be win or go home for the Cowboys.

After an early exit in the Big 12 Tournament officially ended OSU’s already-slim chances of an NCAA Tournament bid, Steve Lutz and company will have another chance to play some postseason games. With Davidson being the first matchup for the Cowboys, they can’t afford to underestimate any teams, even if the opponent doesn’t have a big name.

Considering the NIT has become less of a destination for teams like OSU, the Cowboys will undeniably have a target on their backs. With most power conference teams that miss the tournament opting for options other than the NIT, the Cowboys are one of only four power conference teams in the tournament. With how the bracket is set up, OSU wouldn’t have an opportunity to face any of the others until the semifinals.

While that should put a target on OSU’s back, it also means OSU is in a position to roll through its competition. Sure, there’s no scenario where OSU will simply cruise through the NIT and consistently beat up on mid-majors, but it’s also worth pointing out how well the Cowboys have played against that type of competition.

Throughout nonconference play, OSU consistently took care of business against teams that are worse on paper. While the Cowboys didn’t end up with the season they were hoping for, they’ve still got the talent to compete with just about any team in the country, which is especially useful in a tournament filled with teams that couldn’t crack the top 68.

The Pokes also finished the season with one loss against the SEC and the rest of their losses against the Big 12. Although there will still be some other power conference teams OSU will potentially have to go through in the semifinals and final, the large majority of the Cowboys’ opponents from here on out will come against smaller schools.

While there has always been a bit of an advantage in that respect for OSU, the era of NIL and the transfer portal has only widened the gap and given programs like OSU a better chance of making a deep run in this type of tournament. Of course, only time will tell if the Cowboys can take advantage of the hand they’ve been dealt.