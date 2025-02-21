Oklahoma State and Iowa is One of the Biggest Rivalries in Wrestling
Oklahoma State heads into Sunday's showdown against Iowa as the No. 2 wrestling program in all the land. The Hawkeyes are in unfamiliar territory following the resurrgence of the Cowboys wrestling program. Iowa was ranked No. 2 for a majority of the season but following a midseason loss to Penn State, the Hawkeyes dropped to No. 3.
There is already been some bad blood between the two programs leading up to the match. The infamous Bo Bassett saga took over the wrestling world and many believed the No. 1 wrestling prospect in all the land was surely to land in Stillwater with first year head coach David Taylor. Bassett shocked the world when he went with Iowa over both Oklahoma State and Penn State.
On Sunday The Cowboys and Hawkeyes will battle for the second spot in college wrestling behind only mighty Penn State. Oklahoma State needs to make a major statement against the Hawkeyes if they wish to prove to the world they are making up ground on No. 1 ranked Penn State.
Among the intriguing potential matchups comes at 197 pounds. Stephen Buchanan (18-0) and Luke Surber (19-1) could be facing off. Buchanan, who made stops at Wyoming and Oklahoma before coming to Iowa, has not lost a match as a Hawkeye. Many in the wrestling community believe that the dual could be split down the middle with the deciding match being Surber and Buchanan.
Another key matchup on Sunday will be against Oklahoma State's Dustin Plott and whoever the Hawkeyes send to the mat at 184 pounds. Dustin Plott has been fantastic this season accumulating a 15-2 record with his only losses coming against No. 2 Parker Keckeisen. On top of that, Plott defeated Gabe Arnold last year in a controlling, 5-1 decision. If the Hawkeyes send Arnold out on Sunday, Plott will be favored and I’d expect a similar outcome to their match last year.
On the other hand Iowa may go with Angelo Ferrari against Plott. Coach Brands said that Arnold will be the starter for the post-season but they will use all of Ferrari’s 5 attached dates. This is the Hawkeye’s last match of the season so it would only make sense that Ferrari wrestles against Plott.
Iowa will welcome Oklahoma State to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, February 23. This match will take place at 7:30 pm (CT) and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.
