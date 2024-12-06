Oklahoma State Wrestling Lands Second-Ranked Recruiting Class
The Oklahoma State Cowboy wrestling program is off to a blazing start this season, and it is hard to avoid the fact that first-year head coach David Taylor is the key catalyst. The Cowboys have raced out to a 4-0 record on the season with wins over Utah Valley, Oregon State, Wyoming and most recently Arizona State.
During their four-match winning streak, Oklahoma State has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 139-21. They have scored over 32 points in all four matches in 2024 as a fire has been lit underneath the Cowboys wrestling program.
The Pokes remain locked at the number three spot in the recent NCAA wrestling rankings on behind number one ranked Penn State and number two ranked Iowa. Oklahoma State hits the road this weekend where they will tackle the 2024 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
With everything seemingly going their way this season, the Cowboys recently announced their 2025 signing class. The Pokes' 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the second-best class in the nation according to FloWrestling and features 10 total wrestlers.
The Cowboys lead the nation with eight commits ranked inside FloWrestling’s Top 100 Big Board. It is a wrestling group led by blue-chip prospects LaDarion Lockett, Landon Robideau and Sergio Vega. Those three wrestlers make up half of the top six overall spots. Of the 10 wrestlers in the 2025 class, six are from Oklahoma with the remaining four from Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Arizona and California.
Coach Taylor isn’t just focused on the 2025 season. He and the Cowboys have welcomed two of the most dangerous wrestlers in the 2026 recruiting class. Top 2026 recruits Bo Bassett and Jax Forest have already made an official visit to Stillwater this season. Bassett has expressed major interest in the Cowboys organization following the arrival of Taylor.
If Oklahoma State can somehow snag both Bassett and Forrest next season, the organization will be on the fast track of having the number one ranked recruiting class in 2026.
