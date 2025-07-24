Rebecca Roper's Addition to Oklahoma State Could Elevate Cowgirl Wrestling
Rebecca Roper is fresh off of a career at the Dan Gable Museum now joins her husband Lee Roper at Oklahoma State. OK State on SI recently caught with Rebecca where she talked about her love of wrestling and her recent move to Stillwater.
You’ve been a driving force at the Dan Gable Museum, amplifying women’s wrestling through Girl Talk and celebrating the sport’s legends. Now joining your husband, Lee Roper, at Oklahoma State, how will you channel that energy to elevate the Cowboys’ wrestling legacy and inspire the next generation of grapplers?
"I’m not sure I’ll be the one elevating the Cowboys program—they’ve got that covered with a world-class coaching staff. But I do hope to contribute however I can behind the scenes to support their success. Where I’m especially excited to lean in is with the Cowgirls. Izzak [Olejnik] is building something really special, and I’m eager to help lay a foundation rooted in grit, work ethic and purpose. If I can use my experience and passion to help shape that culture, I’ll consider it a win."
Lee’s move to Oklahoma State as Executive Director of the Cowboy RTC is a seismic shift for the program. As his partner in life and wrestling, what’s your vision for supporting his mission to challenge Penn State’s dominance, and how will you carve out your own impact on the Cowboys’ wrestling culture?
"Honestly, I’m just really grateful to be part of something bigger than myself—and especially excited to pour into the Cowgirls program. I’ve never been a coach, but I’ve been around this sport my whole life, and I understand how every role, on and off the mat, contributes to building something special. My focus is on supporting Izzak and the Cowgirls as they continue laying the foundation for a championship culture rooted in grit, heart, and hard work.
"Of course, I’ll be in Lee’s corner too—he’s my biggest supporter, and we’ve always been a team. And if I can help bring energy, passion, connection, and maybe a little fun to that mission? Then I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be."
Your work at the museum, from toy drives to podcasts, showed your knack for connecting wrestling to community. How do you plan to bring that same community-building magic to Stillwater, especially in rallying fans around the Cowboys’ wrestling team?
"Community is everything to me. At the end of the day, wrestling is about people. I’ve already got some fun ideas for ways to connect the Cowgirls program with the Stillwater community—and yes, a toy drive may or may not be on that list! I’m excited to work with Izzak to create moments that not only build support around the program but also give back in meaningful ways. This sport has given me so much—it’s a joy to pay it forward."
With Lee’s coaching prowess shaping champs like Parker Keckeisen and your own deep wrestling roots, how will you two team up to ignite passion and resilience in Oklahoma State’s wrestlers, and what’s the most exciting part of this new chapter for you both?
"The most exciting part for me is being part of the wrestling culture at Oklahoma State and across Oklahoma. OSU has long been a powerhouse for World and Olympic-level talent—so why not be a leader in women’s wrestling too? There’s no reason we can’t be known for both.
"And personally, I’m really looking forward to this next chapter with Roper. Even though we’ve only been apart for a few months during the move, this is our first time actually working together—and that’s something we’ve always talked about. Getting to share this space, support each other’s work, and be part of something bigger together—it feels really special."