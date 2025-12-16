Oklahoma State's 2026 Commits Dominate at Walsh Ironman

The toughest high school wrestling tournament in the country just got a heavy dose of Orange Power. At the 31st annual Walsh Jesuit Ironman this past weekend, Oklahoma State’s loaded 2026 recruiting class turned heads and piled up hardware, with three future Cowboys claiming individual titles in one of the most stacked fields ever assembled. David Taylor’s top-ranked haul – featuring four of the nation’s top-six prospects – flexed its muscle, signaling that Stillwater’s pipeline is flowing stronger than ever as the Pokes chase more national titles.

#1 Jordyn Raney only needed 14 seconds to finish his first round match at #ironman ‼️ pic.twitter.com/zqaSQe22FM — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) December 12, 2025

Leading the charge was Jordyn Raney, the No. 5 overall recruit and a Union County (Ky.) standout projected at 149 pounds in college. The top-seeded Raney lived up to the hype, cruising to the 144-pound crown with a methodical 4-0 decision over fourth-seeded Tyler Dekraker of Lake Highland Prep in the finals. Raney, a U17 Greco-Roman World champion, opened the second period with an escape and followed with a crisp takedown early in the frame, controlling the rest for his first Ironman gold. His twin brother Jayden Raney, ranked No. 6 nationally and projected around 133, delivered similar dominance at 132 pounds, pinning and tech-falling his way through the bracket to claim the title and match Jordyn’s hardware.

The biggest statement came at 190 pounds, where Indiana’s Michael White – a late flip to the Cowboys from Minnesota and now a top-30 prospect – stunned the field as the sixth seed. White erupted in the finals, dismantling fifth-seeded C.J. Betz of Delbarton (N.J.) with a 14-6 major decision. The Lawrence North product built an early lead with a first-period takedown, piled on points with relentless offense, and sealed his maiden Ironman championship in commanding fashion. White’s run included a thrilling sudden-victory semifinal win over a higher-seeded Iowa State commit, showcasing the explosive potential that made him a prized addition to Taylor’s class.

Senior Michael White is the 2025 Ironman Champion at 190lbs!! White defeated the top three ranked wrestlers in the nation on his way to the title. He is the first wrestler from Indiana to win at the Ironman! Way to go Mikey!! @LNHSwildcats @ltgoodnews @KyleNeddenriep pic.twitter.com/OZd48Zi9YC — LN Wildcats (@lnwildcats) December 14, 2025

Not every future Poke reached the top step, but the depth was evident. Class of 2026 signee Luke Hamiti, wrestling at 175 and brother to former National Champion and Cowboy standout Dean, battled to a hard-fought sixth place. Meanwhile, highly touted 2027 commit Ignacio Villasenor – already on the Cowboys’ radar as a blue-chip lightweight – grinded out a fourth-place finish at 126 pounds, adding more promise to Oklahoma State’s future lower weights.

The Raney twins and White accounted for three of the 14 individual titles, underscoring why Oklahoma State’s 2026 class is hailed as historic: headlined by No. 2 Jax Forrest (a U23 World champ), No. 4 heavyweight Dreshaun Ross, the Raneys, White, and others like Kellen Wolbert and Rocklin Zinkin. Though Forrest and Ross sat out this weekend, their classmates’ performances validated the buzz.

Cowboy 🤠 commits finishes at Ironman:



Ignacio Villasenor 🥉

Jayden Raney 🥇

Jordyn Raney 🥇

Luke Hamiti 6th

Mikey White 🥇 — The Low Single™️ (@TheLowSingle) December 14, 2025

In a tournament loaded with commits to blue-blood programs like Penn State, Iowa, and Ohio State, the Cowboys’ future stars stole the show. As David Taylor builds a dynasty in Stillwater, weekends like this remind the wrestling world: the herd is coming, and it’s deeper and hungrier than ever. March in Philly feels a long way off, but these Ironman runs just shortened the road.