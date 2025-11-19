The Cowboy Wrestling Tradition Continues with 2026 Commit Luke Hamiti
Wrestling for the Oklahoma State Cowboys is more than just a sport; it is a way of life. The Cowboys have amassed a resume that has set the bar for collegiate wrestling. With 34 NCAA team championships, 145 individual NCAA championships, 494 All-Americans and 56 conference titles, the Pokes have become the gold standard. The recent commitment of 2026 prospect Luke Hamiti has officially made the Cowboys a family affair.
The Hamiti name is revered on the campus of Oklahoma State University. Former Cowboy legend Dean Hamiti Jr. won a National Championship for the Pokes a season ago and helped O-State burst back into the wrestling spotlight. Jake Hamiti is in his second season with the Cowboy wrestling program and now head coach David Taylor made it the trifecta following the commitment of 2026 wrestler and youngest brother Luke Hamiti.
"DJ is a big mentor to me. Every day, I am constantly training and learning from him. DJ always tells me to stay calm and don’t overthink, and that is what goes through my mind whenever I step foot on the mat. It feels great to have a National Champion brother and someone to look up to, knowing that he has gone through everything I’m going to experience. It’s even better to have someone who wants me to be better than himself," said Luke in a recent interview with OK State on SI.
Hamiti joins the nation's top recruiting class that features the likes of Jax Forrest, Dreshaun Ross, Jordyn Raney, Jayden Raney, Mikey White and Rocklin Zinkin. Luke was originally from Joliet, Illinois, but the family decided to make the move to Stillwater, where he will wrestle for the Pioneers this season.
"Moving to Stillwater from Joliet, Illinois, is probably the best decision that my family has ever made. I live just minutes from GIA. Getting to experience college life early has helped me so much and made big improvements in my wrestling style. Cowboy Country is the best atmosphere to be in, with the best coaches in the country. Having the opportunity to wrestle with the Cowboy RTC over the summer was a big step in my wrestling game, and I really feel that I can be at my best this year," said Hamiti.
Hamiti knows just how special it is to be a Cowboy. He was there firsthand to watch his older brother's magical run through the 2025 NCAA National Tournament. So what is it about the Cowboys that set them apart from the rest?
"It’s great to be signed to such a historic wrestling program, and I can’t wait to be able to put that Cowboys singlet on in a couple of years. When I’m looking at the current wrestling lineup, there are a lot of studs, but the freshmen are the standout, and Coach Taylor and company’s capability to build talent is impressive," Luke added.
When you come from a wrestling family, your sports heroes tend to spend their time on the mat. Luke is no different... his heroes have always been Cowboys.
"Now, if you’re looking in the past, my favorite wrestlers are definitely my brother DJ Hamiti and definitely Alex Dieringer—just their ability to score from any position and be dominant throughout their whole college career, and that’s something I want to replicate," said Hamiti.
The story of Luke Hamiti at Oklahoma State is only beginning and one thing is for certain, he can't wait to be a Cowboy.