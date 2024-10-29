'The World Wants to See Me Against Sadulaev': David Taylor Takes on the World
The story of first-year Oklahoma State Cowboy wrestling coach David Taylor just got a little more intriguing. It is a story with more twists and turns than a made-for-television Hollywood original. Wrestling fans around the nation thought they had seen the last of Taylor on the mat, and when he was named head coach of the Cowboys' program, Taylor mentioned that his professional career was officially over.
Shortly after Taylor took over the reigns of Oklahoma State wrestling he made the announcement that he would be making one more run at the 2024 World Championships. Taylor made the 2024 U.S. World Team by winning the 92-kilogram competition at the United States Senior World Team Trials in Omaha, Nebraska in September. The win at trials marked the sixth time in seven years that Taylor has made the U.S. World Team.
If Taylor’s final run at another World Championship wasn’t impressive enough, things got all that more interesting with the release of the 2024 World Championship bracket. A match which has eluded Taylor for so long became a reality this week. The world of wrestling was shaken to its core when the announcement was made that David Taylor was set to face off against Abdulrashid Sadulaev in the opening round.
“The world wants to see me against Sadulaev,” Taylor said.
To put the match into perspective for a non-wrestling fan, it would be like if Lebron James and Michael Jordan played a game of one-on-one. Taylor vs Sadulaev may be the most anticipated match in the history of wrestling. It has been labeled as the greatest clash of styles in wrestling. Taylor’s relentless offense against Sadulaev’s world class defense.
With Taylor’s coaching career in only its infancy, many believe that the 2024 World Championships will be his final competition on the mat. Not only is a trip to the second round at stake on Wednesday, but the title of ‘wrestling’s G.O.A.T’ will likely be handed out at the World Championships.
One thing is for certain, when Taylor takes to the mat on Wednesday, it will be his farewell tour. He has been arguably the greatest American wrestler of all time. Taylor and Sadulaev aren’t just wrestling for victory in the opening round of the Worlds. The two are wrestling for a legacy and for a sport.
Following the World Championships, Taylor will likely leave his shoes on the mat. It is a gesture set aside as the final show of gratitude to a sport. His journey as a professional wrestler may be winding to an end but his legacy as the head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling program is only on chapter one.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.