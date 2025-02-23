Two Key Matches When Oklahoma State Battles Iowa
Collegiate wrestling has become somewhat of a three-horse race this season. Penn State has long been the clear-cut favorite, and that has remained the same this season. Yet, No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 3 Iowa have slowly been making up ground in an effort to level the playing field.
When the No. 2 Cowboys hit the road to Iowa to battle the No. 3 Hawkeyes, the world of college wrestling will be tuned in. The winner will be that much closer to bringing down Penn State while the loser remains the third-best team in the land. Two matches against Iowa may hold the key to victory for Oklahoma State.
174 pounds: No. 3 Dean Hamiti vs. No. 11 Patrick Kennedy OR Nelson Brands
All other matches in the dual are locked in except this one. Regardless of who takes the mat for Iowa, O-State needed Dean Hamiti to continue being flawless.
Brands and Kennedy are both fairly comparable options for the Hawks, and both will be significant underdogs against Oklahoma State's dynamic All-American Dean Hamiti. After wrestling the last three seasons down at 165 pounds for Wisconsin, Hamiti transferred to Oklahoma State, bumped up to 174 pounds and has been on a tear. He's 18-0 on the year with 77% bonus and a tech fall over All-American Lenny Wolak of Virginia Tech.
197 pounds: No. 6 Luke Surber vs. No. 1 Stephen Buchanan
The Hawkeyes are anticipating a dominating performance from Stephen Buchanan at 197 and for good reason. Buchanan is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation. They need Buchanan to pad the numbers heading into heavyweight. Oklahoma State’s Luke Surber may have something to say about that.
Luke Surber, though, is a tough out. The veteran Cowboy has only improved under the direction of head coach David Taylor and currently sits at No. 6 in the country with an 18-1 record. His only loss came by way of a 4-3 decision to Virginia Tech's Andy Smith.
One positive for the Pokes is knowing that Wyatt Hendrickson is waiting at the end of the rainbow to close out the night.
