Five Rebels Named to Coral Gables Regional All-Tournament Team

MIAMI -- Five Ole Miss players were named to the Coral Gables Regional All-Tournament Team after the Rebels took home the championship on Monday.

Tim Elko was the headliner of the group after securing the MVP slot following a three-home run day in Ole Miss' 22-6 win over Arizona. Elko was named the all-tournament team's first baseman along with being the regional's MVP.

Below is a list of all the Rebels who were named to the team after the regional.

MVP/1B -- Tim Elko

2B -- Peyton Chatagnier

SS -- Jacob Gonzalez

SP -- Hunter Elliott

RP -- Brandon Johnson

After a season filled with ups and downs, Ole Miss now sits two wins away from reaching the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

"I'm super proud of my guys," Rebel head coach Mike Bianco said. "It hasn't been an easy road for us--not just this weekend but for the last month. They've held it together and just played really well. To get placed here, we were just happy to be somewhere, but we played well, and I'm very proud of our guys."

With the Coral Gables Regional championship now in hand, the Rebels are faced with another stiff test at the end of this week. Ole Miss will travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for its super regional against Southern Miss who squeaked past LSU on Monday afternoon to reach the next round.

Even though the Rebels will stay in their home state this week, they will be walking into a hostile environment in an attempt to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2014.

"It's neat," Bianco said. "A population of about 3 million people in our state, it's really cool. Tremendous respect for that program and what Scott Berry has done. They're as good as any program in the country."

"To us, it doesn't make a big difference who we have to play to get to Omaha," Elko said. "We're happy to have won this regional. We're just excited to keep playing and continue to write our story."

