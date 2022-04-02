Skip to main content

What Hunter Elliott and Mike Bianco Said After Ole Miss' Saturday Loss to Kentucky

The Rebels will take on Kentucky again on Sunday in the series rubber match.

No. 10 Ole Miss fell to Kentucky 9-2 on Saturday to even its weekend series with the Wildcats.

Hunter Elliott got the start on the hill for the Rebels, his first in SEC action. The Rebel freshman struggled with command at times, but he left the game in a 2-2 tie before Kentucky was able to blow the game open late.

Ole Miss' only two runs came in the first inning. From that point on, the Rebel bats were mostly silent. 

The Rebels also announced after the game that Jack Washburn will start on the hill for the Rebels on Sunday. Here's what Hunter Elliott and head coach Mike Bianco had to say after the game. 

Hunter Elliott

On his first SEC start:

"It was exciting to get my first SEC start. I just didn't attack the zone early and got behind a lot of hitters early. I didn't have my best command today. I went out and competed, and that's all I had today."

On settling in after the first two innings:

"I did settle in. I got a better feel for my changeup and was on cruise control there for a little bit. Made an error on a bunt and another error on a pickoff. Just mental mistakes that I can't make."

On first road start:

"It was fun. As a starting pitcher, you settle into the game, and it's tougher on the road. I feel like I did a good job of that. It wasn't too hostile of an environment, so it wasn't a big deal that it was on the road."

Mississippi Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks on from the dugout during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Bianco

On Hunter Elliott's performance:

"I don't think he pitched really well. He competed hard, which we knew he would do, but I don't think that was his best stuff. I think he got behind in the count, and we didn't help him. It was a bad day for us all the way around."

On struggles at the plate after first inning:

"After that, it was just a good mix of fastball, slider, changeup and even a big curveball. We just couldn't get any good swings off of him. We were just really uncomfortable for the rest of the day."

