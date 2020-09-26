Lanky Lefty Pitcher Jackson Ferris Commits to Ole Miss Baseball

Mike Bianco just landed his next big Rebel arm.

Jackson Ferris, a class of 2022 left handed pitcher from Mount Airy, N.C., committed to Ole Miss on Friday evening. Ferris also plays some first base and outfield.

The No. 15 prospect for the class of 2022 according to Perfect Game, Ferris could be next in a long line of Mike Bianco stud pitchers to come through Oxford.

A 6-foot-4 and 185-pounds, Ferris has a fastball that tops out around 91 and counters it with a breaking ball that has some bite of its own.

Below reads the full perfect game scouting report of Ferris.

Primary lefthanded pitcher with a long projectable frame to build on, starts with a high leg lift, has a shorter quick arm action working to a three-quarters arm slot with good extension out front, does a nice job hiding the ball through the back creating some deception for hitters, the fastball showed exploding life through the zone sitting 87-90 mph and topped out at 91 mph, go to secondary pitch was the curveball that showed short 1-7 shape with good feel for the spin landing it for strikes, was dominate through two innings getting uncomfortable swings on the fastball. Excellent student.

