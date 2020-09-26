SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Lanky Lefty Pitcher Jackson Ferris Commits to Ole Miss Baseball

Nate Gabler

Mike Bianco just landed his next big Rebel arm.

Jackson Ferris, a class of 2022 left handed pitcher from Mount Airy, N.C., committed to Ole Miss on Friday evening. Ferris also plays some first base and outfield.

The No. 15 prospect for the class of 2022 according to Perfect Game, Ferris could be next in a long line of Mike Bianco stud pitchers to come through Oxford.

A 6-foot-4 and 185-pounds, Ferris has a fastball that tops out around 91 and counters it with a breaking ball that has some bite of its own.

Below reads the full perfect game scouting report of Ferris. 

Primary lefthanded pitcher with a long projectable frame to build on, starts with a high leg lift, has a shorter quick arm action working to a three-quarters arm slot with good extension out front, does a nice job hiding the ball through the back creating some deception for hitters, the fastball showed exploding life through the zone sitting 87-90 mph and topped out at 91 mph, go to secondary pitch was the curveball that showed short 1-7 shape with good feel for the spin landing it for strikes, was dominate through two innings getting uncomfortable swings on the fastball. Excellent student.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Picks Against the Spread, Best Bets for Week 1

We can finally, finally gamble on SEC football again. Ya'll aren't here to read a long preamble, so let's get to the picks.

Nate Gabler

What Impact Will Quiet Stadiums Have On Offensive and Defensive Line Play?

From a crowd noise perspective, 25-percent capacity is essentially the same as having no one in the stadiums. Home field advantages are going to take a huge dip this year, as 16,000 people in an open air stadium really can't do much at all to hinder opposition.

Nate Gabler

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida

Ole Miss will host Florida on Saturday morning to kick off the 2020 SEC football season. Here's how you can watch.

Nate Gabler

SEC Announces Start Dates for Men's and Women's Basketball

The Southeastern Conference has established Dec. 29 and 30 as the new start dates for its 2020-21 men's basketball conference schedule while the women's basketball start date will remain Dec. 31, 2020 as previously scheduled.

Nate Gabler

How Has Lane Kiffin Fared in Previous Coaching Debuts?

Lane Kiffin will take the Ole Miss sideline for the first time on Saturday, but how has Kiffin done in debuts in prior stops?

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: SEC Win Totals, Week One Picks and Matchup Previewing Ole Miss' Opener

This week on Behind Enemy Sidelines, we went with a big-picture look at the SEC through the Vegas lens.

Nate Gabler

By the Numbers: Ole Miss vs. Florida

We found a bunch of fun nuggets researching Ole Miss vs. Florida. And there's one advanced stat that loves the Ole Miss offense?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Suspends Baseball Practices after COVID-19 Outbreak

There will be no more organized Ole Miss baseball activities until, at the earliest, Oct. 8.

Nate Gabler

Q & A With Florida Beat Writer Zach Goodall: Slowing Down Kyle Trask, Predictions and More

We caught up with Zach Goodall, who covers the Gators for Sports Illustrated's AllGators, earlier this week to break down some pressing questions as Ole Miss and Florida clash on Saturday.

Nate Gabler

Everything Dan Mullen Said About His Return to Oxford for First Time Since 2016

Here's everything Dan Mullen said to media this week about his return to the Magnolia State and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and playing Ole Miss:

Nate Gabler