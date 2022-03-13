LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ole Miss Hosts Oral Roberts for Sunday Doubleheader

The Rebels and Golden Eagles will play two to end their series.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Winter weather moved through Mississippi on Friday night, and Ole Miss and Oral Roberts' Saturday game was postponed as a result.

The Rebels and Golden Eagles will now play two seven-inning games on Sunday with the first beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first, and both games will be available on SEC Network+ and the Ole Miss Radio Network.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Oral Roberts.

Pregame, Game One

Here's how Ole Miss lines up for game one against the Golden Eagles.

First Inning

Derek Diamond works a clean frame to start things in Oxford.

MID 1: Ole Miss 0, Oral Roberts 0

Peyton Chatagnier leads off the bottom half with a single. Burford follows with a groundout, but Chatagnier advances to second.

Jacob Gonzalez flies out to advance Chatagnier to third. Elko strikes out to end the frame.

END 1: Ole Miss 0, Oral Roberts 0

Second Inning

Diamond works around a one-out single to keep the Golden Eagles off the board.

MID 2: Ole Miss 0, Oral Roberts 0

Hayden Dunhurst with a double to score two runners. Ole Miss 2, Oral Roberts 0

Peyton Chatagnier triples to score Dunhurst, but Chatagnier is out trying to get home on the play.

END 2: Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 0

Third Inning

Diamond allows a double but nothing more for ORU in the inning.

MID 3: Ole Miss 3, Oral Roberts 0

Tim Elko with a solo home run with two outs in B3. Ole Miss 4, Oral Roberts 0

Fourth Inning

Derek Diamond works a three-up, three-down inning, and he now has five strikeouts.

MID 4: Ole Miss 4, Oral Roberts 0

