LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss in Winner's Bracket vs. Miami in Coral Gables Regional

The Rebels look to top the regional hosts on Sunday afternoon.

MIAMI -- After a comeback win last night, No. 3 seed Ole Miss will take on No. 1 seed Miami in a winner's bracket game on Sunday.

Ole Miss fought back from a late 4-2 deficit on Saturday night to knock off Arizona 7-4 in the opening round of the Coral Gables Regional.

Rebel second baseman Peyton Chatagnier was the man of the hour, going 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, two of which came on a game-tying home run in the seventh inning. He was also responsible for a double in the eighth that gave Ole Miss the lead.

The Rebels were down early in the game as well after two Wildcat solo home runs made the score 2-0 in Arizona's favor. Jacob Gonzalez, however, responded with a two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game for the first time on Saturday.

"Just proud of our guys," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "I thought it was a heck of a ballgame. Obviously, we pitched it really well tonight with 20 strikeouts. Coach Clement pulled them up together somewhere after the third inning, and Gonzo had a big home run that got us back in the game."

Those 20 strikeouts as a staff came via the arms of Dylan DeLucia, Josh Mallitz and Brandon Johnson. Mallitz was credited with the win, his first of the year.

Follow along below for live updates between the Rebels and Hurricanes on Sunday.

Pregame

Ole Miss released its starting lineup for Sunday's game, and it is as follows. T.J. McCants is back in the lineup after suffering a thumb injury in last night's game.

1. Justin Bench -- 3B

2. Jacob Gonzalez -- SS

3. Tim Elko -- 1B

4. Kevin Graham -- LF

5. Kemp Alderman -- DH

6. Hayden Dunhurst -- C

7. Peyton Chatagnier -- 2B

8. Hayden Leatherwood -- RF

9. T.J. McCants -- CF

LHP Hunter Elliott

The Rebels also released their uniform combination for Sunday's game, sticking with the same threads seen last night.

First Inning

Ole Miss is the designated home team in this one.

Miami with a leadoff bunt single followed by a walk.

Elliott with a strikeout for out No. 1.

Another walk loads the bases with one out. Bianco out for a visit.

