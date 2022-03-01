Midweek Preview: Ole Miss Baseball Plays host to ULM

Ole Miss will look to stay undefeated with two dates with Louisiana-Monroe this week.

No. 2 Ole Miss sits at 6-0 on the year after topping Arkansas State and sweeping VCU last week, and it will look to continue that momentum when it plays host to Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Warhawks come into Oxford sitting at 1-4 on the year after picking up a 1-0 Opening Day win over Southern Illinois. Since then, ULM has fallen to the same SIU team and Missouri twice apiece.

Here's what to expect from the two midweek games between the Rebels and Warhawks.

Team Information

Team: Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) Warhawks

Location: Monroe, La.

Conference: Sun Belt

Head Coach: Michael Federico

Series Preview

Matchup: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks vs. No. 2 Ole Miss Rebels

Records: ULM (1-4) vs. Ole Miss (6-0)

Location: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.

Dates: March 1-2

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. CT: RHP Henry Shuffler (ULM) vs. LHP Hunter Elliott (MISS)

Wednesday, 4 p.m. CT: RHP Cole Cressend (ULM) vs. RHP Jack Washburn

Ole Miss Announces Midweek Uniform Combinations

The Rebels announced their planned uniform combos for the midweek set against ULM, and the pinstripes will be seen on the midweek circuit once again.

Ole Miss will don its all-navy hats on both days this week, paired with navy jerseys and white pants on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Rebels will sport their pinstriped uniforms against the Warhawks.

