Ole Miss Baseball Falls Sunday, Swept at Home by Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss baseball, once ranked No. 1 in the country by D1Baseball, now sits at 4-8 in conference play and has not won a home SEC game all season after a 7-3 loss to Alabama on Sunday.

The Rebels turned to Jack Washburn on the hill for the start, and he was credited with the loss after three innings of five-hit, three-run ball, all of which were earned. Washburn gave way to a trio of arms after his departure: Derek Diamond, Riley Maddox and Dylan DeLucia who combined to give up the other four runs in the loss.

Ole Miss mustered a mere four hits on the day, two of which were home runs by Tim Elko and Kemp Alderman.

Following the game, Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco stated that he liked his team's effort over the last two games, but that they did not execute in all three phases on either day.

"You've got to compete like you did the last two days," Bianco said. "It's not that we didn't compete. We just didn't play well enough to win. We've got to play with that kind of energy and heart every single day."

The Rebel head coach also credited Alabama and the rest of the SEC for their level of talent and admitted that his team has to play well in order to win against any of the conference's 14 teams.

"They're all good," Bianco said, "and they're all good enough to beat you if you don't play well. You lose baseball games, especially if the other team plays well. Credit Alabama, but, at the end of the day, we're just not playing well enough."

After going 0-4 on the week, the Rebels will return home on Tuesday to host Murray State before traveling to Columbia to face South Carolina next weekend.

