Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Falls to Arkansas, Loses Fourth Straight SEC Series

The Rebels failed to gain another win after capturing game one.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- After a masterful performance from Dylan DeLucia on Friday night, Ole Miss lost the last two games of its series against Arkansas this weekend, dropping its fourth straight series in conference play.

The losses on Saturday and Sunday dropped the Rebels to 7-14 in conference play, damaging even further their chances of qualifying for the SEC Tournament, much less the NCAA Tournament.

Tim Elko 2
Tim Elko 4
Tim Elko 3

Ole Miss had leads in both of its losses, but a walk-off three-run home run by the Razorbacks on Saturday and failure to drive in a run with the bases loaded in the ninth proved to be the deciding factor for the visiting Rebels.

Sunday saw Derek Diamond take the hill for Ole Miss in the series rubber match, going 4.2 innings and allowing four earned runs, all of Arkansas' tallies in a 4-3 win. John Gaddis and Brandon Johnson pitched in relief of Diamond.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ole Miss' offensive production came on a Tim Elko RBI single in the first and a Kemp Alderman two-RBI single in the fourth. Neither team scored after the fifth inning when Arkansas regained the lead on a two-run home run.

Ole Miss will next take the field beginning on Friday when it plays host to Missouri. The Rebels do not have a midweek game this week due to it being finals week at Ole Miss. First pitch on Friday between the Rebels and Tigers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Derek Diamond 5
diamond 1
diamond

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Derek Diamond 5
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Falls to Arkansas, Loses Fourth Straight SEC Series

By John Macon Gillespie18 seconds ago
Dontario Drummond celebrates a touchdown reception in the first half against Florida (via. Ole Miss Athletics)
Football

Ole Miss Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Six Rebels Find NFL Homes

By John Macon Gillespie13 minutes ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

Getting to Know Ole Miss OT Recruit Tyree Adams

By The Grove Report Staff52 minutes ago
USATSI_17072790
Football

Ole Miss' Mark Robinson Selected No. 225 Overall in NFL Draft

By John Macon Gillespie23 hours ago
USATSI_16923767
Football

Ole Miss' Chance Campbell Selected in Sixth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By John Macon Gillespie23 hours ago
Snoop Conner 2
Football

Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner Has Found His NFL Home

By Zach DimmittApr 30, 2022
USATSI_17072339
Football

Ole Miss NFL Draft Tracker: Six Rebels Selected in 2022 Draft

By John Macon GillespieApr 30, 2022
Matt Corral 4
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Selected in Third Round of NFL Draft by Carolina Panthers

By John Macon GillespieApr 29, 2022