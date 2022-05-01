Ole Miss Baseball Falls to Arkansas, Loses Fourth Straight SEC Series

The Rebels failed to gain another win after capturing game one.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- After a masterful performance from Dylan DeLucia on Friday night, Ole Miss lost the last two games of its series against Arkansas this weekend, dropping its fourth straight series in conference play.

The losses on Saturday and Sunday dropped the Rebels to 7-14 in conference play, damaging even further their chances of qualifying for the SEC Tournament, much less the NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss had leads in both of its losses, but a walk-off three-run home run by the Razorbacks on Saturday and failure to drive in a run with the bases loaded in the ninth proved to be the deciding factor for the visiting Rebels.

Sunday saw Derek Diamond take the hill for Ole Miss in the series rubber match, going 4.2 innings and allowing four earned runs, all of Arkansas' tallies in a 4-3 win. John Gaddis and Brandon Johnson pitched in relief of Diamond.

Ole Miss' offensive production came on a Tim Elko RBI single in the first and a Kemp Alderman two-RBI single in the fourth. Neither team scored after the fifth inning when Arkansas regained the lead on a two-run home run.

Ole Miss will next take the field beginning on Friday when it plays host to Missouri. The Rebels do not have a midweek game this week due to it being finals week at Ole Miss. First pitch on Friday between the Rebels and Tigers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

