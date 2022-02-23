Skip to main content

No. 3 Ole Miss Wins Rain-Shortened Game Over Arkansas State 15-5

The rain shortened action at Swayze Field on Wednesday, but the Rebels got another notch in the win column.

OXFORD, Miss. -- A strange game at Swayze Field was capped off with a rain-shortened ending in an Ole Miss 15-5 win over Arkansas State in five innings.

The Rebels fell behind in the first inning to the Red Wolves after starting pitcher Jack Washburn struggled with command, but Ole Miss reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Washburn was credited with the win after throwing three innings and allowing one earned run. He also walked four and struck out four batters.

Kevin Graham had a monster day at the plate for the Rebels going 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle, driving home seven RBIs. Four Rebels accumulated multiple hits on the day, and Justin Bench joined Graham with multiple RBIs with four.

Pitching in relief of Washburn prior to the inclement weather was Dylan DeLucia and Cole Baker. DeLucia threw 1.2 innings of four-hit, three-run ball followed by Baker's 0.1 inning that got the Rebels out of a fifth inning jam.

Ole Miss now sits at 4-0 overall on the season, and it will remain at home this week when it hosts Virginia Commonwealth for a weekend series at Swayze Field.

