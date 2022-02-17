Ole Miss Baseball Position Preview: Versatility Headlines Outfield Crew

Ole Miss opens its baseball season on Friday. Here, The Grove Report takes a look at the outfielders for the Rebels.

Versatility is the name of the game for many spots on the Ole Miss baseball roster in 2022, and the outfield is no exception.

Mike Bianco listed his probable opening day lineup at Ole Miss baseball's media day on Feb. 4, and there are five different bodies who will likely patrol the outfield skies for the Rebels for the majority of the season.

Here is a look at those names and what they bring to the table entering the season.

Left Field -- Kevin Graham

2021 Stats: .342/.422/.562, 14 HR, 56 RBI

It feels like Kevin Graham has been in Oxford for a decade, thanks in large part to his frequent action as a freshman in 2019.

The 2021 season was Graham's best statistically in his collegiate career as he swatted 14 home runs and had 56 RBI. Graham has become a mainstay in a potent Ole Miss lineup, and he was the lone name mentioned as a starter in left field by Bianco on Feb. 4.

Center Field -- TJ McCants or Justin Bench

McCants' 2021 Stats: .300/.369/.433, 5 HR, 35 RBI

Bench's 2021 Stats: .307/.423/.440, 7 HR, 39 RBI

Center is where Ole Miss' roster versatility begins to show in the outfield. Bianco stated that McCants and Bench would both likely see time in center this season, and some of that may have to do with matchups from opposing pitchers.

Either way, Bench has proven to be a proverbial Swiss army knife for the Rebels during his career, playing a multitude of positions, and McCants showed a lot of promise as a freshman last season. Using them both in this role, at least early, makes sense.

Right Field -- Hayden Leatherwood or Kemp Alderman

Leatherwood's 2021 stats: .285/.348/.441, 7 HR, 33 RBI

Alderman's 2021 stats: .125/.125/.313, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Kemp Alderman played sparingly last season--only eight games--but he did make a mark with a walk-off home run against LSU which would be his only homer of the season. Alderman has made strides this offseason in the minds of his coaches, so he'll likely get a shot against lefties in 2022.

Leatherwood, on the other hand, has been fairly steady in his two years in Oxford after transferring from Northwest Mississippi Community College, and as a left-handed bat, he'll likely see plenty of action against righties, for the time being.

Ole Miss opens its season at home on Friday against Charleston Southern. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT.

