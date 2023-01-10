Ole Miss Baseball Announces Start Times For All 2023 Home Games

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team announced the start times for all of its 2023 home games on Tuesday as the program looks to defend its national championship from last season.

The Rebels went from one of the last teams into the NCAA Tournament a year ago to winning the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., in June.

The Rebels will open their title defense on Feb. 17 at 4:00 p.m. against the Delaware Blue Hens with the rest of the series scheduled for Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 12:00 p.m.

Ole Miss will open SEC play at home with a three-game series against the Florida Gators starting on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday's games against the Gators will both start at 1:30 p.m.

The Rebels will play two neutral site games in Pearl as part of the Trustmark College Series. Ole Miss and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will matchup for the first time since the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Tuesday March 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Trustmark Park. The annual Governor's Cup game against Mississippi State will take place on April 25 at 6:00 p.m.

The annual Kids' Day game at Swayze Field is set for May 2 at 11:00 a.m. against Little Rock.

