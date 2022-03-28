Ole Miss Falls in D1Baseball's Top 25 Following Series Loss to Tennessee

There is a new No. 1 team in College Baseball after the Ole Miss Rebels were swept by the Tennessee Volunteers

It was a rough weekend at Swayze Field for Ole Miss fans as the Rebels lost their first series of the season in embarrassing fashion, getting swept by the Tennessee Volunteers.

Ole Miss has not been swept in a series since 2019 versus Mississippi State.

Monday morning was not any easier for Ole Miss after D1Baseball released a new set of Top 25 rankings following the series loss.

Ole Miss (16-7, 2-4 SEC) fell to No. 10 while Tennessee (23-1, 6-0 SEC) is now the No. 1 team in the country.

Let's take a look at the rest of D1Baseball's Top 10:

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

3. Oregon State

4. Virginia

5. Florida State

6. Oklahoma State

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas

9. Vanderbilt

10. Ole Miss

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt took a step back in the rankings while Tennessee and Arkansas moved into the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectfully.

Here is the remainder of the Top 25:

11. Louisville

12. TCU

13. LSU

14. Florida

15. Arizona

16. Notre Dame

17. Miami

18. North Carolina

19. Dallas Baptist

20. Texas State

21. Oregon

22. Georgia Tech

23. Georgia

24. Gonzaga

25. Connecticut

Dropped out: Stanford, Mississippi State

Florida moved out of the Top 10 after losing its home series to LSU, while Georgia moved to the bottom of the Top 25 after losing on the road to Kentucky.

It was a long weekend for Ole Miss baseball, but fortunately, there is a lot of baseball still yet to be played. In midweek action, Ole Miss will face North Alabama on Tuesday and Memphis on Wednesday before taking on Kentucky on the road this weekend.

