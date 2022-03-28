Ole Miss Falls in D1Baseball's Top 25 Following Series Loss to Tennessee
It was a rough weekend at Swayze Field for Ole Miss fans as the Rebels lost their first series of the season in embarrassing fashion, getting swept by the Tennessee Volunteers.
Ole Miss has not been swept in a series since 2019 versus Mississippi State.
Monday morning was not any easier for Ole Miss after D1Baseball released a new set of Top 25 rankings following the series loss.
Ole Miss (16-7, 2-4 SEC) fell to No. 10 while Tennessee (23-1, 6-0 SEC) is now the No. 1 team in the country.
Let's take a look at the rest of D1Baseball's Top 10:
1. Tennessee
2. Arkansas
3. Oregon State
4. Virginia
5. Florida State
6. Oklahoma State
7. Texas Tech
8. Texas
9. Vanderbilt
10. Ole Miss
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt took a step back in the rankings while Tennessee and Arkansas moved into the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectfully.
Here is the remainder of the Top 25:
11. Louisville
12. TCU
13. LSU
14. Florida
15. Arizona
16. Notre Dame
17. Miami
18. North Carolina
19. Dallas Baptist
20. Texas State
21. Oregon
22. Georgia Tech
23. Georgia
24. Gonzaga
25. Connecticut
Dropped out: Stanford, Mississippi State
Florida moved out of the Top 10 after losing its home series to LSU, while Georgia moved to the bottom of the Top 25 after losing on the road to Kentucky.
It was a long weekend for Ole Miss baseball, but fortunately, there is a lot of baseball still yet to be played. In midweek action, Ole Miss will face North Alabama on Tuesday and Memphis on Wednesday before taking on Kentucky on the road this weekend.
