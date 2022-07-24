Ole Miss Baseball Lands Infielder Transfer from Northwestern

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels added a talented transfer piece on Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Calarco of the Northwestern Wildcats announced his intention to transfer to Ole Miss for his final season of baseball on Sunday afternoon, departing a Wildcat program that struggled in 2022 for the reigning national champions in Oxford.

Calarco was one bright spot in Northwestern's baseball season, hitting .325 and a team-high 13 home runs on the year. He also registered a 1.051 OPS, scored 48 runs and had 54 RBI, all while spending the majority of his time at first base. Defensively, Calarco is a .990 career fielder.

This transfer news comes on the heels of Ole Miss losing one of its program legends from the same position this offseason as Tim Elko was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Elko was selected with the No. 311 pick in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Monday afternoon by the Chicago White Sox. A corner infielder by trade who might also find success as a designated hitter, the Florida native was a three-year captain and staple of the Rebels' program.

This past season, Elko set Ole Miss' single-season home run record and led the Rebels to a College World Series championship. He is considered by many to be one of the greatest athletes to step foot in Oxford and the school's history.

Coming off a torn ACL in 2021, Elko batted .300 with a 1.049 OPS while hitting 24 home runs and finishing with a team-high 75 RBIs. Elko was one of the top players in the NCAA Tournament earlier this summer, batting .372 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 11 games.

